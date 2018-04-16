Register
    News conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russia Expects Answer From OPCW About of BZ Toxin Presence in Skripal Case

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia
    2140

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects an answer from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on whether the BZ toxin has been found in the samples taken at the place of poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the BBC.

    On Saturday, Lavrov said that a Swiss laboratory detected traces of BZ, which has been used by the US and UK armies, in samples sent by the OPCW experts investigating the poisoning of Skripal.

    "On Saturday, we presented a paper, which contains literally the conclusion of the Swiss laboratory in the city of Spiez… The Swiss laboratory report also said that in the first place they found BZ, which was, I think, invented in the United States in 1955 and was among the equipment of US and UK armies. And we asked OPCW, whom we trust, whether this is true or not that in addition to A234 there was also BZ discovered. And we are waiting a reply from OPCW, whom of course we trust, but we want trust and verify," Lavrov said.

    A woman walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, March 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Letter to Russian Embassy: Skripal Case Looks Like 'Smokescreen'
    Also, Russian foreign minister said that the current situation in international relations is worse than it was during the Cold War-era of rivalry between the Soviet Union and the United States.

    On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "the Cold War is back" and that there were no safeguards and mechanisms to manage the risks that had existed in the past.

    "I think it is worse, because during the Cold War there were channels of communication and there was no obsession with Russophobia," Lavrov said answering a question if the existing situation in international relations looked like a new Cold War. The Russian minister added that the number of communication channels had significantly decreased.

    Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Sergei Skripal, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
