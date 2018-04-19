Register
19 April 2018
    President Donald Trump, left, in Dallas and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang

    Here's the Country That May Host Long-Awaited Kim-Trump Talks

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File
    Washington is looking for a neutral location for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean chief Kim Jong-un.

    NBC News wrote, citing senior Administration officials, that several possible venues had been ruled out, including Pyongyang, Beijing and the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, all for security reasons.

    “US officials are instead pushing for a more neutral location, preferably in Europe, with Switzerland among the top choices,” NBC wrote.

    Bloomberg News earlier reported that Sweden was another neutral location currently under consideration.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.
    © AP Photo / Martinez Monsivais
    Trump: 'I'll Respectfully Leave' Summit With North Korean Leader If No Progress Made
    Sweden represents US interests in North Korea with the two countries communications occurring via the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang.

    President Trump said on Wednesday that he would be meeting with Kim Jong-un within the next few weeks.

    Trump said that his CIA director and pick for Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had traveled to North Korea for preliminary talks with Kim early this month.

    ​Trump also said that the White House was exploring five locations ahead of the proposed summit, which is on track to take place in late May or early June.

    He added, however, that he wouldn't take part in the meeting unless it is likely to bear fruit.

    It will be the first meeting of a sitting US president and a sitting North Korean head of state since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War.

    READ MORE: Trump Tweets: 'Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong-un in North Korea Last Week'

    Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is expected to take center stage during the upcoming US-North Korean summit.

    Washington is demanding that Pyongyang stick to its promise of ceasing all ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

    On Tuesday, a South Korean delegation announced that Kim Jong-un had confirmed his commitment to the demilitarization of the Korean Peninsula and was willing to put on pause  all nuclear tests and missile launches during the talks.

    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula shot up dramatically last year due to the North's nuclear activity, which led to the United Nations Security Council imposing its toughest ever sanctions on the country.

