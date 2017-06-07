US Reports of Russian Hackers Behind Qatar Crisis 'Another Fake' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US reports placing the blame on Russian hackers for a late May breach of Qatar's news agency with pro-Iran anti-US foreign policy comments attributed to the Qatari emir are untrue, the Kremlin spokesman told Sputnik.
"Another fake," Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday when asked to comment on a CNN report citing anonymous US officials briefed on the investigation.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the issue of Russian hackers has become very fashionable, but Russian state agencies have nothing to do with hackers.
"This topic has somehow become very fashionable and popular. We have repeatedly explained, including on the highest level, that Russian state structures do not have and cannot have anything to do with hacking," Ryabkov told reporters.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.
However, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Manama considered this refutation to be unconvincing and continued to insist that the words about the normalization of relations with Iran really belonged to the emir.
The relations between Iran and the Arab states of Persian Gulf, especially Saudi Arabia, are strained due to the differences of positions on a range of regional conflicts.
