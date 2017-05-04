Trump 'Looked for Areas of Cooperation' in Call With Putin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump looked for areas of cooperation between the United States and Russia during his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, a senior administration official said.

"In a phone call with President Putin he looked for areas of cooperation, and an example of that is a higher-level participation in Astana conference that is going on now," the official said on Thursday.

The leaders held a telephone conversation on May 2. Putin's aide described the talks as "businesslike, positive".

in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.