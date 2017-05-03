Destination Hamburg: Putin, Trump 'Speak in Favor of Holding Bilateral Meeting'

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Sochi, Russia), (Sputnik) — The leaders held a telephone conversation on May 2.
"Both presidents spoke in favor of holding a bilateral meeting, which is due. Hamburg was mentioned as a possible chance," Ushakov told reporters, referring to the G20 summit in Hamburg in July.
He characterized Putin's phone talks with Trump on Tuesday as "businesslike, positive."
After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.
