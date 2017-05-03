Destination Hamburg: Putin, Trump 'Speak in Favor of Holding Bilateral Meeting'

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Sochi, Russia), (Sputnik) — The leaders held a telephone conversation on May 2.

"Both presidents spoke in favor of holding a bilateral meeting, which is due. Hamburg was mentioned as a possible chance," Ushakov told reporters, referring to the G20 summit in Hamburg in July.

He characterized Putin's phone talks with Trump on Tuesday as "businesslike, positive."

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Putin: Russia's Faith in the US Has Waned Since Trump's Inauguration in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.