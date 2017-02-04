Lavrov: Russia-US Cooperation Could Help Resolve Global Problems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In the event of a mutual interest in improving relations, Russia and the United States could contribute to an effective solution to global problems, particularly with regard to coordinating counter-terrorism efforts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Austrian magazine Profil.
"We are convinced that if there was a mutual commitment Russia and the United States, would definitely not only be able to make progress in solving bilateral issues, but could also contribute to the effective overcoming of the main problems of our time. Particularly important is the coordination of our countries' efforts in the fight against terrorism," Lavrov said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump held their first official phone conversation last week, during which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Arab-Israeli conflict, anti-terror efforts, the sphere of strategic stability and non-proliferation, the Iranian nuclear program, the situation on the Korean peninsula as well as the crisis in Donbass.
Donald Trump has expressed hopes to team up with Russia against terrorism. Moscow has long been advocating the step.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US and Russia don't have many mutual interests. US will undoubtedly still support proxy terrorists for Geo-political purposes and one of those is (still, i think Haley made that clear in the UN) the desire to see Russia severely weakened or in the same condition it suffered under Eltsin and the US imposed constitution, still in force.
Mikhas
Russia's position is that terrorists are terrorists and should be treated a such. End of story. Lavrov of course knows that but will exploit the window of opportunity for at least some constructive deals before it closes al together.