Lavrov: Putin-Trump Phone Talks 'Demonstrate Mutual Respect'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin's phone talks with US President Donald Trump over the weekend were good on political and human levels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"The conversation which took place on Saturday between Presidents Putin and Trump was good, I would say, in both the political and human the human sense," Lavrov told reporters.

Speaking alongside his Eritrean colleague on a visit to Moscow, Lavrov noted that Putin's conversation with Trump "demonstrated mutual respect, the leaders' desire to communicate without moralizing, drawing on the national interests of each country."

"They have agreed to continue work at the expert level, both as part of their further contacts, which will surely be held, and the time and details, which are yet to be agreed," Lavrov added.

Putin and Trump held the first phone conversation after the inauguration of the US president on Saturday.

"The conversation which for obvious reasons was focusing on concepts, without going into details, revealed a whole range of sectors where Russia’s and US interests coincide," Lavrov told a press conference.