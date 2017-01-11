Trump: US, Russia Could Fight Daesh Together

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Russia can assist the United States in the fight against the Daesh terror group, US President-elect Donald Trump told reporters during a press conference in New York City on Wednesday.

"Russia can help us fight ISIS [Daesh], which by the way is number one tricky, I mean if you look, this [Obama] administration created ISIS by leaving at the wrong time," Trump stated. "The void was created, ISIS was formed."

