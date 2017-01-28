Trump, Putin Agree on Need for Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism

Moscow sees Washington as its most important partner in the fight against terrorism, Putin told Trump, the Kremlin's official statements on the conversation note. Both leaders reportedly supported the idea of improving "real coordination" between their nations in the fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups active in Syria.

Trump and Putin also expressed their willingness to work together to "develop and stabilize" US-Russia interaction and assured each other that their nations' citizens view the other's positively.

In addition, the two world leaders discussed Iran's nuclear program, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the situation on the Korean peninsula, and the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, the Kremlin reports, as well as nonproliferation issues.

Trump and Putin are expected to speak again to discuss possible dates and places for a face-to-face meeting.