Sputnik. © Sputnik. Trump, Netanyahu Hold Joint Press Conference

The US administration will take additional steps to ensure Iran has no way to obtain a nuclear weapon, President Donald Trump said.

"My administration has already imposed new sanctions on Iran, and I will do more to prevent Iran from ever developing a nuclear weapon," Trump stated.

On February 3, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29. The United States considers the test as a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity.

The United States remains committed to working toward achieving a peace accord between Israel and Palestine to ensure stability in the region, Trump said.

"Our administration is committed to working with Israel and our common allies in the region toward greater security and stability. That includes working toward a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. The United States will encourage a peace and really a great peace deal," Trump stated.

Trump added that as with any other successful negotiation, "both sides would have to find compromises."

"As far as settlements, I would like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit. We will work something out…I think a deal will be made," Trump said.

The concept of a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians stipulates creation of "two states for two groups of people." It has long been viewed by the international community as the only realistic way to end the conflict.

After the Six Day War in 1967, Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.