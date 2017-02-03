Trump Warns Iran Over 'Playing With Fire', Says Will Not Be as Kind as Obama Was

"Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!" Trump said on Twitter.

Following the statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said on Twitter that Tehran is "unmoved" by the threats.

On Wednesday, Michael Flynn, the US national security adviser, announced that the White House had issued an unprecedented notice as a result of missile tests.

A day later, Trump confirmed Flynn’s remarks, saying that Tehran was "formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile."

The Iranian supreme leader’s top aide commented on the statements, saying that Tehran will continue missile tests in accordance with its defense program and US' warnings are a "bluff."

Later on Thursday, Trump said that no option including the military is "off the table."

After much criticism and speculation over alleged missile tests in Iran earlier in the week, the nation’s Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan confirmed on Wednesday that the nation had conducted test missile launches in line with their defense programs.

Dehqan also underlined the fact that these tests violated neither the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nor UN Resolution 2231.

On July 14, 2015, Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group of countries signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.