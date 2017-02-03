Register
03 February 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

    Trump Warns Iran Over 'Playing With Fire', Says Will Not Be as Kind as Obama Was

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    191366416

    US President Donald Trump said that Iran is "playing with fire," adding that he will not be "as kind" as former US leader Barack Obama had been.

    "Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!" Trump said on Twitter.

    Following the statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said on Twitter that Tehran is "unmoved" by the threats.

    A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ farsnews.com
    Iran Vows to Continue Missile Tests, Says Trump's Warnings 'Bluff'
    On Wednesday, Michael Flynn, the US national security adviser, announced that the White House had issued an unprecedented notice as a result of missile tests.

    A day later, Trump confirmed Flynn’s remarks, saying that Tehran was "formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile."

    The Iranian supreme leader’s top aide commented on the statements, saying that Tehran will continue missile tests in accordance with its defense program and US' warnings are a "bluff."

    Later on Thursday, Trump said that no option including the military is "off the table."

    Sumar Cruise Missile
    © Photo: Youtube/ PressTV News Videos
    Iran Successfully Tests Sumar Cruise Missile Able to Carry Nuclear Warheads – Reports
    After much criticism and speculation over alleged missile tests in Iran earlier in the week, the nation’s Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan confirmed on Wednesday that the nation had conducted test missile launches in line with their defense programs.

    Dehqan also underlined the fact that these tests violated neither the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nor UN Resolution 2231.

    On July 14, 2015, Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group of countries signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.

    Tags:
    missile test, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      By being against Iran he's only making the terrorists of saudi arabia and israel stronger.. Bad choice trump.
      jas
      Wrong! Trump is the one playing with fire on the issue. He's starting to lose me. He might start seeing new faces in those protest crowds.

      Go ahead and ignore the warnings like the Democrats do. We know how that works. Go ahead, Trump and ignore the warnings. Keep doing EXACTLY what the neocons want and see how long this party of yours lasts.

      And I will also add that even if I suffer personally, I can't sit back and keep watching all of this violence and chaos in silence. I won't do it. If some men feel feminine, that's their problem. Don't try to compensate by wars, sanctions and military actions. Lift some weights, get a mistress, anything but making people suffer.
      ViTran
      Less than 2 Weeks in Power and Trump wants MORE WARS, Beats obongo by Miles
      jas
      No matter how many water cannons and guns they have, DC couldn't even withstand 2 million people swarming in front of the White House. I think we could find 4 million who would show up. That would shut it all down and bring traffic to a screeching halt. Maybe that's what it's going to take. STOP THE WARS AND SANCTIONS. Get and keep the neocons out of power!! TAKE CARE OF AMERICANS FIRST. That's what Trump was elected to do. DO IT!!
      Trump talks like a former slumlord.
      Let him push as many wrong buttons as he wants !
      It's pretty funny how much FAITH zionists, white supremacists, and rednecks put in this guy.
      AnomicDust, Yeah, supporting Obama and Clinton is so much better. *sarcasm* And not voting is the same as supporting the globalists.
      Trump, please don't be nice, please go ahead i want a war with Iran.
      Your bullshits doesn't make Iran afraid. Please do it, and you will say bye bye to Istael and America.
      Trump is just another puppet, with the hand of the lobby so deep into his behind, that it moves his lips.
