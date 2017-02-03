Trump Warns Iran Over 'Playing With Fire', Says Will Not Be as Kind as Obama Was

"Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!" Trump said on Twitter.
Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 февраля 2017 г.
Following the statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said on Twitter that Tehran is "unmoved" by the threats.
Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense. pic.twitter.com/TxlSEL8rjj— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 3 февраля 2017 г.
A day later, Trump confirmed Flynn’s remarks, saying that Tehran was "formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile."
The Iranian supreme leader’s top aide commented on the statements, saying that Tehran will continue missile tests in accordance with its defense program and US' warnings are a "bluff."
Later on Thursday, Trump said that no option including the military is "off the table."
Dehqan also underlined the fact that these tests violated neither the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nor UN Resolution 2231.
On July 14, 2015, Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group of countries signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete By being against Iran he's only making the terrorists of saudi arabia and israel stronger.. Bad choice trump. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wrong! Trump is the one playing with fire on the issue. He's starting to lose me. He might start seeing new faces in those protest crowds. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Less than 2 Weeks in Power and Trump wants MORE WARS, Beats obongo by Miles Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete No matter how many water cannons and guns they have, DC couldn't even withstand 2 million people swarming in front of the White House. I think we could find 4 million who would show up. That would shut it all down and bring traffic to a screeching halt. Maybe that's what it's going to take. STOP THE WARS AND SANCTIONS. Get and keep the neocons out of power!! TAKE CARE OF AMERICANS FIRST. That's what Trump was elected to do. DO IT!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump talks like a former slumlord. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete AnomicDust, Yeah, supporting Obama and Clinton is so much better. *sarcasm* And not voting is the same as supporting the globalists. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump, please don't be nice, please go ahead i want a war with Iran. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is just another puppet, with the hand of the lobby so deep into his behind, that it moves his lips.
Go ahead and ignore the warnings like the Democrats do. We know how that works. Go ahead, Trump and ignore the warnings. Keep doing EXACTLY what the neocons want and see how long this party of yours lasts.
And I will also add that even if I suffer personally, I can't sit back and keep watching all of this violence and chaos in silence. I won't do it. If some men feel feminine, that's their problem. Don't try to compensate by wars, sanctions and military actions. Lift some weights, get a mistress, anything but making people suffer.
Let him push as many wrong buttons as he wants !
It's pretty funny how much FAITH zionists, white supremacists, and rednecks put in this guy.
Your bullshits doesn't make Iran afraid. Please do it, and you will say bye bye to Istael and America.
