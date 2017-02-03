US Treasury Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Entities in China, Lebanon, UAE

Four Lebanon-based companies were added to the OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals list for alleged ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
"The [Treasury Department] designated a key IRGC-QF-run support network working with Hizballah, including IRGC-QF official Hasan Deghan Ebrahimi, his associates Muhammad Abd-al-Amir Farhat and Yahya al-Hajj, and several affiliated companies in Lebanon," the release stated.
The US Department of the Treasury is ready to continue introducing sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile program, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Acting Director John Smith said in a release following the news about the new sanctions.
"We will continue to actively apply all available tools, including financial sanctions, to address this behavior," Smith stated.
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that Iran is "playing with fire," adding that he will not be "as kind" as former US leader Barack Obama had been.
Iran is playing with fire — they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
Flynn's comments came a day after Tehran launched a ballistic missile near the city of Semnan, the latest in a series of tests, which began shortly after implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement.
The accord between Iran, the US and five other nations aimed to limit Iran’s development of nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.
