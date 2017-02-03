Register
19:08 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The US Treasury

    US Treasury Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Entities in China, Lebanon, UAE

    © Flickr/ Son of Groucho
    Politics
    Get short URL
    13112747

    US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 12 entities, as well as 13 individuals under US Iran sanctions Authority, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) statement released on Friday. Some of the sanctioned entities are based in UAE, Lebanon and China.

    Four Lebanon-based companies were added to the OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals list for alleged ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

    "The [Treasury Department] designated a key IRGC-QF-run support network working with Hizballah, including IRGC-QF official Hasan Deghan Ebrahimi, his associates Muhammad Abd-al-Amir Farhat and Yahya al-Hajj, and several affiliated companies in Lebanon," the release stated.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2016/ Brendan Smialowski
    Trump: 'Nothing Off the Table' On Iran
    The list if the entities includes: Maher Trading and Construction Company, Mirage for Engineering and Trading, Mirage for Waste Management and Environmental Services SARL, Reem Pharmaceutical in Lebanon; Cosailing Business Trading Company Limited, Ningbo New Century Import and Export Company, Ltd. in China; Royal Pearl General TRD or Royal Pearl Chemical in the United Arab Emirates.

    The US Department of the Treasury is ready to continue introducing sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile program, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Acting Director John Smith said in a release following the news about the new sanctions.

    "We will continue to actively apply all available tools, including financial sanctions, to address this behavior," Smith stated.

    Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said that Iran is "playing with fire," adding that he will not be "as kind" as former US leader Barack Obama had been.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Warns Iran Over 'Playing With Fire', Says Will Not Be as 'Kind' as Obama Was
    On Wednesday, US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn issued a statement putting Iran on notice for allegedly violating a UN Security Council resolution.

    Flynn's comments came a day after Tehran launched a ballistic missile near the city of Semnan, the latest in a series of tests, which began shortly after implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

    The accord between Iran, the US and five other nations aimed to limit Iran’s development of nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.

    Related:

    US Reportedly Plans to Punish Iran for Missile Test With New Sanctions
    US Should Impose Additional Sanctions on Iran - House Speaker
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, Hezbollah, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), US Treasury Department, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      NightStalker
      It seems the wheels are coming off the Trump presidency. Fully controlled by the warmongering neocons
    • Reply
      avatar
      chrrev
      sanctions seems to be the only word in these lunatics' vocabulary... how pathetic.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      50 Years ... of Sanctions on IRAN by US

      Who US think they are .... except TERRORISTS
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      but i thought Trump was anti-elite and anti-war? i thought he would make America great again? HAHA.. TOLD YA!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTranin reply toNightStalker(Show commentHide comment)
      NightStalker, Obongo Extended Iran's Sanctions by 10 years ,... Making 50 years inn Total, SO FAR !!

      And Trump not in office 2 weeks has already surpassed obongo !

      Definitely Wheels have come off !
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok