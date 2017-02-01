Iranian Defense Minister Confirms Latest Missile Test - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, media reports suggested that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test near Semnan, in 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Tehran.

"Defense Minister confirms Iran 's new missile test," Tasnim news service said on its Twitter account.

He added that the missile test did not violate the nuclear agreement between Tehran and P5+1 group of world powers or the UN Security Council resolution.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief’s spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said that the European Union was concerned about the latest ballistic missile test conducted and urged Tehran to abstain from further actions that could negatively affect the mutual trust.