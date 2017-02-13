Register
14:15 GMT +3
13 February 2017
    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Big Moskvoretsky Bridge

    Kremlin Denies Russia-US Talks on Lifting Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    452941

    The Kremlin spokesman said Moscow and Washington had not broached the issue of lifting anti-Russia sanctions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There have been no talks between Russia and the United States about the lifting of sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

    "We have already said that there have been none," Peskov told reporters.

    The Kremlin monitors and analyzes international contacts maintained by the new administration in the United States, he said.

    "Naturally, we are closely monitoring Washington's international contacts, we register the contacts that are carried out," Peskov told reporters when asked to asses US contacts with Japan and China.

    "Of course, the analysis of what is happening on the international arena is an integral part of the daily work that takes place in Moscow," Peskov added.

    Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    'Draining the Swamp': Trump-Congress Standoff Over Anti-Russian Sanctions Enters 'Decisive Stage'
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ends on Monday his five-day visit to the United States. During his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Abe said Japan wanted to develop economic ties with the United States as well as to boost anti-terror cooperation. Trump reaffirmed US commitment to ensure stability in the Pacific Region as well as to protect Japan from the North Korean nuclear threat.

    Last week, Trump also held his first phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which he agreed to honor "one China" policy implying that both mainland China and Taiwan are inalienable parts of the one single Chinese state.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

    After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

    sanctions, Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov, United States, Russia
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      What is there to discuss? Discuss with invaders? The sanctions will continue. If russians continue to shell and rocket Avdiyivka and kill more civilians, then the sanctions are likely to be increased.
      landauroj
      Russia must show to anyone that sanctions is not any more an issue. Russia simply must make it very clear that sanction have been solved fully by the Russian themselves and it is not anymore any problem with Russia. Sanction must not be mentioned in any conversation with the western countries.
      landauroj in reply to Mishka Kyiv
      Mishka Kyiv, Some countries are very happy to have a patron over their head. Ukraine live under the control of the Soviets, and they obey submissively to their patron. Presently after Ukraine become a country, it lost its patron, and therefore they look at for another patron, where they can be submissive again. Your patron is the USA, and therefore you support sanctions.
      Mishka Kyiv
      Prefer the ' patrons' who do not shell and rocket civilians. You confuse the word " patrons" with "invaders/killers"
