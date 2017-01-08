Register
19:39 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with President Barack Obama as he chairs the Leaders’ Summit on Countering ISIL and Countering Violent Extremism, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, at the United Nations headquarters

    Syrian Truce Agreed by Russia, Turkey Leaves Obama, Kerry 'Completely Sidelined'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    131094130

    As the nationwide ceasefire brokered by Moscow and Ankara has been generally holding in Syria for ten days now, it is largely considered as the best news from the war-torn country in years, giving every chance for the conflict to be finally resolved.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army' international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russia Announces Further Syria Troops Pullout as New Ceasefire Holds
    After Moscow-Ankara-Tehran negotiations on Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on December 29 that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in the country and on readiness to start peace talks.

    A nationwide ceasefire in Syria was brokered by Russia and Turkey and later approved by the United Nations. The ceasefire deal in Syria has been in effect since December 30. The truce is expected to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this month.

    On Saturday, Russian officials within the joint Russian-Turkish ceasefire commission registered 10 violations in Syria over 24 hours. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the overall number of violations is decreasing, which strengthens trust between the parties to the ceasefire pact.

    Destroyed quarters of liberated Aleppo.
    © Photo: SANA
    Aleppo's Liberation Made Syrian Ceasefire Possible
    Interestingly, this has been the first truce in Syria, in which the guarantors are Russia and Turkey, without the involvement of the United States.

    Despite voting in favor of the UN Security Council’s approval of the Russia-backed plan on the Syrian peace settlement, Washington seems to be "sidelined and left out of this [Syrian peace] process," British politician, writer and former MP George Galloway told RT.

    "Now the Troika of Iran, Turkey, and Russia working with the [Syrian President Bashar Assad] regime in Damascus is solving this matter for themselves, and that is what is deeply humiliating for the US. If anyone looks more pitiful today than President Obama, it is Secretary [John] Kerry, who has been completely sidelined and left out of this process, because his government only wanted to throw a spoke in the wheel of progress, rather than facilitate progress. So it is no surprise that the parties who really want a settlement have decided to do it without the US on this occasion," Galloway noted.

    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Moscow at 'Center of Decision Making in Syria While US is Out in the Cold'
    The opinion was echoed by Turkish political scientist Emre Ersen, who told Sputnik Radio that "currently we know that the US and UN are largely excluded from the new ceasefire process and I don't think that they are very happy about this. Especially considering that Turkey is a member of NATO."

    He also commented on the similar agreement brokered between Russia and the US, which failed in its infancy, and suggested what might hamper the current nationwide ceasefire plan.

    "We know that the US has provided military support to some of the groups in Syria but it has actually never wanted to be involved very actively in the Syrian conflict from the very beginning. Which, in time, has seriously weakened its hand at the diplomatic table," he said.

    In an interview with Sputnik, the chief adviser to the Turkish president, Ilnur Cevik, said that the Moscow-Ankara deal on the Syrian truce "shows the huge potentials for world peace when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin cooperate so closely."

    "Erdogan and Putin are seen as two leaders contributing to Middle East peace. The ceasefire is the work of Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin and their growing influence on regional issues," he said, adding that "Of course the fact that Iran is also in the equation will ensure the success of the current peace initiatives in Syria."

    The Syrian ambassador to China and former envoy to the US, Dr. Imad Moustapha, told RT that he believes that the nationwide ceasefire "would be a watershed moment in the course of the Syrian crisis."

    "This deal is offering humanity…the opportunity to stop the bloodshed. So this is a remarkable achievement. We genuinely hope that it will succeed and allowed to be implemented in as much as realistically possible way," he concluded.

    Related:

    CIA Chief 'Largely Responsible for Chaos' in Syria, Not Russia
    Syrian Government Adopts Plan for Reconstruction of Aleppo – Reports
    Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Defense Ministry
    Russia 'Avoided Protracted Costly Military Campaign' in Syria
    Russia Plays Positive Role in Syrian Crisis Settlement – Lebanese Minister
    Tags:
    ceasefire, Iran, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      www.timeanddate.com/countdown/generic?p0=263&iso=20170120T00&msg=Time%20left%20until%20Obama

      11 days 13 hours, more or less. I have never been so glad to see a POTUS leaving.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      The missing dynamic to all of this, is who will be held accountable for the reported 500,000 lives lost, the misery and suffering of the innocent and the attempt to socially engineer the wiping out of the white population of Europe. None of this should be considered to be a footnote, either. Everyone should be pointing a finger at someone. The idiots will say that it is the "evil empire", the military industrialists, the Rothschilds, the bankers, Wall Street, the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker. The truth is, it is that "person" whose success depends upon the failure of other people. Find him.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Totally in line with how the Russian participation in the defence of the Syrian people started. A Russian 5 star General walked up to the US occupation command centre in Iraq and told them with 0 hours notice that it was about to commence, all military infrastructure in place.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      Sidlined and deemed insignificant but still a bully and troublemaker that should be contained for the sake of the real world.
    • Reply
      giorgoskaz11in reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, How you call somebody who publicly admits that he is stupid?
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply togiorgoskaz11(Show commentHide comment)
      giorgoskaz11, Honest...?
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, Looks like I called something right. doesn't it? I am honored by your dislikes, as it proves my point. And, no, I am not "him"...
    • Reply
      sapper
      Just goes to prove that once you leave USA out of it, there is a better likelihood of peace breaking out!!!
    • Reply
      FightForTruth
      Yes this is the very reason for the coup attempt on Erdogan. Turkey, as a NATO state had been funneling weapons and terrorists into Syria for years, but suddenly had a change of heart regarding the participation in violence and unethical behavior. Things will become clear after January 20th.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok