Syrian Truce Agreed by Russia, Turkey Leaves Obama, Kerry 'Completely Sidelined'

A nationwide ceasefire in Syria was brokered by Russia and Turkey and later approved by the United Nations. The ceasefire deal in Syria has been in effect since December 30. The truce is expected to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this month.
On Saturday, Russian officials within the joint Russian-Turkish ceasefire commission registered 10 violations in Syria over 24 hours. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the overall number of violations is decreasing, which strengthens trust between the parties to the ceasefire pact.
Despite voting in favor of the UN Security Council’s approval of the Russia-backed plan on the Syrian peace settlement, Washington seems to be "sidelined and left out of this [Syrian peace] process," British politician, writer and former MP George Galloway told RT.
"Now the Troika of Iran, Turkey, and Russia working with the [Syrian President Bashar Assad] regime in Damascus is solving this matter for themselves, and that is what is deeply humiliating for the US. If anyone looks more pitiful today than President Obama, it is Secretary [John] Kerry, who has been completely sidelined and left out of this process, because his government only wanted to throw a spoke in the wheel of progress, rather than facilitate progress. So it is no surprise that the parties who really want a settlement have decided to do it without the US on this occasion," Galloway noted.
He also commented on the similar agreement brokered between Russia and the US, which failed in its infancy, and suggested what might hamper the current nationwide ceasefire plan.
"We know that the US has provided military support to some of the groups in Syria but it has actually never wanted to be involved very actively in the Syrian conflict from the very beginning. Which, in time, has seriously weakened its hand at the diplomatic table," he said.
In an interview with Sputnik, the chief adviser to the Turkish president, Ilnur Cevik, said that the Moscow-Ankara deal on the Syrian truce "shows the huge potentials for world peace when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin cooperate so closely."
"Erdogan and Putin are seen as two leaders contributing to Middle East peace. The ceasefire is the work of Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin and their growing influence on regional issues," he said, adding that "Of course the fact that Iran is also in the equation will ensure the success of the current peace initiatives in Syria."
The Syrian ambassador to China and former envoy to the US, Dr. Imad Moustapha, told RT that he believes that the nationwide ceasefire "would be a watershed moment in the course of the Syrian crisis."
"This deal is offering humanity…the opportunity to stop the bloodshed. So this is a remarkable achievement. We genuinely hope that it will succeed and allowed to be implemented in as much as realistically possible way," he concluded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete www.timeanddate.com/countdown/generic?p0=263&iso=20170120T00&msg=Time%20left%20until%20Obama Reply | -5 | Edit | Delete The missing dynamic to all of this, is who will be held accountable for the reported 500,000 lives lost, the misery and suffering of the innocent and the attempt to socially engineer the wiping out of the white population of Europe. None of this should be considered to be a footnote, either. Everyone should be pointing a finger at someone. The idiots will say that it is the "evil empire", the military industrialists, the Rothschilds, the bankers, Wall Street, the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker. The truth is, it is that "person" whose success depends upon the failure of other people. Find him. Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete Totally in line with how the Russian participation in the defence of the Syrian people started. A Russian 5 star General walked up to the US occupation command centre in Iraq and told them with 0 hours notice that it was about to commence, all military infrastructure in place. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Sidlined and deemed insignificant but still a bully and troublemaker that should be contained for the sake of the real world. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, How you call somebody who publicly admits that he is stupid? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete giorgoskaz11, Honest...? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, Looks like I called something right. doesn't it? I am honored by your dislikes, as it proves my point. And, no, I am not "him"... Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Just goes to prove that once you leave USA out of it, there is a better likelihood of peace breaking out!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yes this is the very reason for the coup attempt on Erdogan. Turkey, as a NATO state had been funneling weapons and terrorists into Syria for years, but suddenly had a change of heart regarding the participation in violence and unethical behavior. Things will become clear after January 20th.
jas
11 days 13 hours, more or less. I have never been so glad to see a POTUS leaving.
marcanhalt
Mikhas
nonyank
giorgoskaz11in reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
marcanhaltin reply togiorgoskaz11(Show commentHide comment)
marcanhaltin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
sapper
FightForTruth