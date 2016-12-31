UNSC Unanimously Adopts Russia-Backed Draft Resolution on Syrian Ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – On Friday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin said Moscow hopes the UN Security Council will take up a vote and unanimously adopt a draft resolution on Syria, which is based on talks and documents issued in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

“The draft resolution has been unanimously adopted as resolution 2336,” current SC President Spanish Envoy Roman Oyarzun Marchesi said.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Top-Five Events on the Battleground in Syria That Changed the Prospects of the War in 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

Putin called on the Syrian government, armed opposition and all countries with influence on the situation in the Arab republic to support the reached agreements and to take part in the anticipated talks in Astana.

A nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions came into force at midnight on Friday. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the ceasefire deal, which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.