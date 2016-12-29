Putin Calls on Damascus, Opposition, Regional Countries to Back Syria Deal

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Syrian government, armed opposition and all countries influencing the situation to support the reached agreements and take part in talks in Astana.

"We need to do everything now for these agreements to enter into force, to work, for the negotiating team, being formed now, to come to Astana… as soon as possible and launch the real peace process there," Putin said.

"In this connection, I am calling on the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, armed detachments of the opposition, all regional countries — both involved in the conflict and having influence on the conflicting sides — to support the reached agreements, take the most active part in the planned talks in the Kazakh capital," he said at a meeting with the foreign and defense ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu.

Earlier Thursday, Putin said the Syrian government and armed opposition groups have reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks.