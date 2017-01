Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Russia Announces Further Syria Troops Pullout as New Ceasefire Holds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry said that the overall number of violations tend to decrease, which strengthens trust between the parties to the ceasefire pact.

"The Russian side has registered 10 ceasefire violations including five in Hama, two in Latakia, two in Damascus and one in Aleppo provinces," the center said in a daily bulletin published on the Defense Ministry website.

Meanwhile, Turkish officials have recorded 14 violations: 7 violations in Damascus four in Aleppo two in Daraa and one in Idlib provinces, the statement added.

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire deal in Syria is in effect since December 30.