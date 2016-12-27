Register
15:12 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Kiev residents stand at the Russian Embassy in Kiev after laying flowers in memory of the TU-154 air crash victims in Sochi

    Ukrainian Officials' Cruel Words About Tu-154 'Sign That Kiev Has Lost Its Mind'

    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea (85)
    762232

    Russia has received a wave of sympathy from people around the world over the Sunday crash of a Syria-bound Tu-154 with 92 people onboard. Many ordinary Ukrainians have joined in, leaving flowers at the Russian Embassy in Kiev and at consulates in other cities, and offering support online. Attitudes of the country's elite are another story, however.

    On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the Tu-154's main flight data recorder has been found, and will now be sent to Moscow for decoding. The plane's 92 passengers included 64 musicians from the renowned Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, Fair Aid medical charity head Elizavta Glinka, eight crew members and two government officials.

    Flowers outside the Fair Aid International Public Organization in memory of Yelizaveta Glinka (Doctor Liza), who died in the Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 aircraft crash off the Black Sea coast near Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    World Weeps With Russia During National Day of Mourning for Tu-154 Victims
    Russia has received a flood of condolences from ordinary people and political leaders worldwide, even from countries that have had rocky relations with Moscow in recent years.

    In Ukraine, the reaction of ordinary people was much the same; residents of the capital brought flowers to the Russian Embassy, and left notes reading 'Russia! We mourn together with you' and 'Condolences to relatives from Kievites', among others.

    In the halls of power, however, attitudes seem different. President Petro Poroshenko, an avid Twitter user, has made no mention of the crash, either publically or on his Twitter page. Other Ukrainian authorities have been similarly silent, or worse, have resorted to making offensive comments about the dead.

    The Alexandrov Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army during the final rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the 2015 International Military Music Festival 'Spasskaya Tower' on Moscow's Red Square. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Former USSR Unites in Mourning Tu-154 Crash Victims, With One Exception
    Ukrainian PACE representative Borislav Bereza, for instance, explained that he was "not upset" over the plane crash, claiming that the Tu-154's passengers were "flying to go entertain" Russian military servicemen in Syria "who before that may have killed Ukrainians in Donbass."

    Dnepr Mayor Boris Filatov went further, posting on Facebook that "instead of celebrating the 'liberation' of Aleppo," the Russian musicians onboard "will now be forced to give concerts to demons in hell."

    The only semi-official reaction that Russia got at the federal level was from Poroshenko adviser Yuri Biryukov, who rejoiced over the plane crash and made crude jokes in a Facebook post.

    "I had only one desire: to bring bottles of Boyaryshnik to the Embassy," Biryukov wrote, referring to the recent mass poisonings in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. Referring to Ukraine's eastern neighbor as a "horde," the official wrote that this "horde genuinely does not seem to understand why we rejoice in the deaths of 80 soldiers of its army."

    Alexandrov Ensemble performing together with members of the PLA Choir
    © Photo: YouTube/DjukiNew1957
    Why China Joins Russia in Mourning Loss of Members of the Alexandrov Ensemble
    Biryukov's comment prompted a response from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who countered by saying that Moscow understands "perfectly well [why] officials in Kiev are so glad" about the plane crash: "People backed by nationalists and radicals have come to power in Ukraine."

    Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin went further, calling Biryukov a "moral degenerate," and adding that Biryukov's soul must have been poisoned by a 'Boyaryshnik of Russophobia'.

    Not everyone agreed with the Ukrainian politicians' commentaries. One user reminded Biryukov that Dr. Liza, who perished in Sunday's crash, had opened the first hospice at a Kiev cancer hospital in 1999. "What good has Biryukov done for Ukraine?" he asked. Another condemned the official for 'dancing on the bones of others', adding that Biryukov has "neither common sense nor any sense of Christian morality." 

    City residents attend a vigil in Sochi where a Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 airplane crashed off the Black Sea coast
    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    Tu-154 Plane Crash: Sochi Locals Take It as 'Their Own Tragedy'
    People also criticized Bereza's post, one user asking him how Europe would react if they realized that the official Ukrainian PACE representative had made such outrageous comments. "You spoke out in a very short-sighted manner," the user wrote.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik about the Ukrainian officials' comments, political scientist Alexei Gusev said that it was "very important" that the vast majority of leaders around the world had reacted to the plane crash with gestures of sympathy toward the victims and toward Russia.

    As far as comments like Biryukov's are concerned, Gusev said that even "commenting on these kinds of statements is difficult. Here we must understand that the people who came to power following the coup d'état are in fact just bandits. Here we have the words not just of some petty official, but of a presidential adviser. Just think about it – what kind of advice could he possibly give to the Ukrainian president, if he makes such remarks on social media..."

    Effectively, Gusev suggested, "the authorities that are now at the helm of the Ukrainian state seem to have gone mad. This is already a diagnosis of insanity."

    Ultimately, Gusev stressed that it is important to separate the rhetoric of authorities in Kiev from the attitudes of ordinary Ukrainians. "The people reacted to this tragedy in a completely different manner," the analyst recalled. "People are coming to the Russian consulate in Odessa, to the embassy in Kiev, to lay flowers. One cannot identify the Ukrainian people alongside the so-called 'Kiev authorities'."

    Tu-154 Crash: Residents of Odessa continue to bring flowers to the Russian consulate #Odessa #Moscow

    The latter, in the analyst's words, are not representative of the Ukrainian people, but "a group of degenerates who will use any occasion to promote themselves. But I think that ultimately life will put everything in its place," Guzev concluded.

    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea (85)

    Related:

    Former USSR Unites in Mourning Tu-154 Crash Victims, With One Exception
    Artists Mourning Death of Russian Alexandrov Ensemble Members in Tu-154 Crash
    World Weeps With Russia During National Day of Mourning for Tu-154 Victims
    Alexandrov Ensemble: Talented People Feared Dead in Tu-154 Crash
    Why China Joins Russia in Mourning Loss of Members of the Alexandrov Ensemble
    Tags:
    Tu-154, expert commentary, reaction, crash, Boris Filatov, Borislav Bereza, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      David C
      These reprehensible individuals want to attract attention for themselves and gain notoriety. Clearly they lack any sense of shame and any shred of common decency.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok