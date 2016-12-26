Death Toll From Bath Essence Consumption in Russia's Irkutsk Rises to 77

IRKUTSK (Sputnik) — The number of people, who died as a result of consuming a bath essence containing alcohol in Russia's Siberian city of Irkutsk has reached 77, the Irkutsk Region's Health Ministry said on Monday.
"By late Monday another patient has died, so… a total of 77 people died, 16 remain in hospital due to consumption of methanol," Irkutsk Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Tatyana Shkurskaya told RIA Novosti.
Authorities have already made 11 arrests in connection with the wholesale and retail sales of the dangerous methylated spirits.
