Register
19:31 GMT16 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran

    US Media Reveals American, Israeli Plans to Fight S-400s If They End Up in Iran

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105127/92/1051279206_0:208:4000:2458_1200x675_80_0_0_58705235b06ccb2bf02e901f1c654bd9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008161080189428-us-media-reveals-american-israeli-plans-to-fight-s-400s-if-they-end-up-in-iran/

    On Friday, the United Nations Security Council rejected a US draft resolution to indefinitely extend the UN arms embargo against Iran, which is set to expire in October. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the decision “scandalous,” while senior US Senator Lindsey Graham claimed it makes “a major conflict” with Iran “much more likely.”

    The United States and Israel are already preparing for a scenario in which Russia sells its S-400 air defence system to Iran, including by conducting drills involving the destruction of advanced surface-to-air missile threats, Breaking Defense has intimated.

    The outlet points out that Iran has “already invested in modernized Russian air defence systems, such as the S-300,” and has recently expressed interest in the S-400. “The Russians are likely to find an eager customer in Tehran,” the defence news site argues, pointing to a recent flurry of diplomatic activity between Moscow and Tehran, and Iranian Ambassador Kasem Jalali’s comments in July that the Islamic Republic was interested in buying Russian weapons to “enhance its defence capacities.”

    At the same time, on August 2, for the second time in 2020, US and Israeli Air Force F-35 fighters took part in joint drills, with their aims said to include improving the jets’ survivability against simulated “sophisticated  enemy air defences and fighters before striking ground targets,” according to BD.

    The drills, dubbed 'Enduring Lightning II', involved the US 421st Squadron and Israel's F-35I Adir jets, and took place over southern Israel.

    In November 2019, the Pentagon’s Defence Intelligence Agency released an assessment suggesting that Russian defence hardware including the S-400, the K-300P Bastion coastal defence system, Su-30 fighter jets, and T-90 main battle tanks were some of the weapons Iran might be interested in buying from Moscow after the UN arms embargo expires.

    Incoming Iran Sanctions

    Russia's Bastion-P coastal defense missile system during a parade rehersal.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
    Iran Interested in Russian S-400s, Bastion Coastal Defence Systems, T-90 Tanks, Pentagon Says
    The Security Council’s rejection of the US’s resolution to indefinitely extend the embargo prompted President Trump to warn that additional sanctions would be applied against Iran in the near future. Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, meanwhile, vowed that Israel would “continue to act in close cooperation with the US and countries in the region to block the Iranian aggression.”

    In addition to taking an interest in Russian and Chinese air defence systems, the Islamic Republic has also boosted the capabilities of its domestic military industry in recent years. In June 2019, Iran’s Khordad-3 air defence system shot down a cutting-edge $220 million US surveillance drone over Iranian airspace in the Strait of Hormuz. In August 2019, the state ordered the Bavar-373 air defence system, whose characteristics are superior to those of the US Patriot, according to Tehran, to be added to Iran’s air defence network.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Slams UNSC Decision Not to Allow Extension of Arms Embargo on Iran as ‘Scandalous’
    Iran's Top General Says Tehran's Approach to UAE Will Change Due to Abu Dhabi's Deal With Israel
    Russia's Proposal on UNSC Summit With Iran Remains on Table After Trump's Refusal, Moscow Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse