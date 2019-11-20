Register
14:39 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's Bastion-P coastal defense missile system during a parade rehersal.

    Iran Interested in Russian S-400s, Bastion Coastal Defence Systems, T-90 Tanks, Pentagon Says

    © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Russia expressed its readiness to discuss the sale of S-400 air defence systems to Iran earlier this year as soon as such a request was received from the Iranian side.

    Tehran may be interested in purchasing a variety of advanced Russian defence hardware, including the S-400 air defence system, the K-300P Bastion coastal defence system, Su-30 fighter jets, Yak-130 trainers and T-90 main battle tanks, a new report by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) says.

    The report, dubbed ‘Iran Military Power’, part of its ‘Military Power’ series which also includes Russia and China, speculates that the Islamic Republic may begin shopping for advanced arms abroad to modernise its military after the United Nations arms embargo against Tehran expires in October 2020, on the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal.

    Along with Russia, US intelligence officials fear China may be the country’s other major partner. “Iran remains reliant on countries such as Russia and China for procurement of advanced conventional capabilities,” the report notes.

    Iranian Missile Power

    The report also comments on Iranian achievements in its ballistic missile and drone programmes, pointing out that in spite of spending decades without access to advanced Western technologies, the country’s missile arsenal was now the largest and most advanced in the region.

    “Iran has an extensive missile development programme, and the size and sophistication of its missile force continues to grow despite decades of counter-proliferation efforts aimed at curbing its advancement,” the report notes. Tehran, the report adds, now has “the largest missile force in the Middle East.”

    Citing Iranian efforts to develop missiles with a 2,000 km+ range, the DIA suggests this “long-range strike capability” is meant “to dissuade its adversaries in the region – particularly the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia – from attacking Iran.”

    Finally, the report also comments on Iran’s regional naval capabilities, warning that the country has the means to install over 5,000 sea mines in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, effectively allowing them to shut the vital sea zone down in the event of a conflict.

    An estimated 1/3 of all sea-borne crude oil in the world passes through the Strait of Hormuz on its way to Europe, Asia and other markets.

    Iran has repeatedly called on 'outsiders' to stay out of the Persian Gulf region after the US, Israel and several of Washington's regional and European allies announced the formation of a maritime coalition aimed at ensuring the security of commercial vessels in the Gulf amid numerous incidents involving the sabotage or seizure of oil tankers.

    Despite nearly four decades of restrictions on the sale of arms by the US and its allies, and a UN Security Council arms embargo adopted in 2006 over Tehran’s suspected nuclear programme, the Islamic Republic has created and adopted a broad range of new military equipment, including everything from Navy gunboats to armoured vehicles, to advanced missile defence systems and satellites. The country’s defence complex proved its worth in June, when the Revolutionary Guard air defences shot down a $220 million US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz using the domestically developed air defence system known as the Khordad 3.

    Related:

    Iranian President Rouhani Slams US' Sanctions on Iran as Violation of International Norms
    Iran’s UN Ambassador Reveals the “Two Main Obstacles” to a Nuclear-Free Middle East
    Paris Regrets US Move to Terminate Sanctions Waiver on Iran's Fordow Nuclear Facility
    Iran Successfully Tackles Security Issues, Will 'Repel Enemy in Economic War’ - Khamenei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse