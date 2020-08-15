Trump Says US Will Trigger UN Snapback Sanctions Mechanism Against Iran Next Week

Earlier, the Trump administration voiced its opposition to the UN Security Council rejection to extend arms embargo on Iran. Despite the UNSC decision, Washington asserted it would stick to its promise to "stop at nothing" to prevent Iran from buying and selling weapons.

US President Donald Trump stated during his press conference that the United States "will be doing a snapback" of sanctions mechanism against Iran, after UN Security Council did not extend the arms embargo on the country.

Answering a question "When will you trigger a snapback of sanctions on Iran?", Trump said: "Well, we knew what the vote was going to be, but we'll be doing a snapback. You'll be watching it next week".

Trump was also asked whether he would participate in a video summit on Iran proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to which he said "Probably not. I think we would wait until after the election".

Russian President offered his initiative on Friday, suggesting "an online meeting of the heads of states that are permanent members of the UN Security Council as well as leaders of Germany and Iran as soon as possible". According to Putin, the goal of the online summit would be to "avoid confrontation, escalation in the UNSC".

"We suggest using the leaders' meeting to agree the parameters of joint work on forming reliable mechanisms of building trust and ensuring security in the Persian Gulf," Putin said, when offering the summit.

His suggestion came shortly after the Security Council refused to adopt the US resolution on extension of Iran's arms embargo, causing condemnation from Washington. The Trump administration reiterated its commitment to "stop at nothing" in order to prevent Iran from purchasing or selling weapons, claiming that the UN decision was a "mistake" that will lead to "major conflict".

