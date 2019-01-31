Register
03:07 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo

    Pentagon to Audit Air Refueling Ops by ‘Grossly Over-Extended’ Military Machine

    © AP Photo / Jockel Finck
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    220

    Following revelations in December that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates underpaid for fuel provided to their warplanes by US tanker aircraft, the Defense Department’s Inspector General has decided to audit more of its refueling missions around the world.

    The Pentagon has 115 acquisition and cross-servicing agreements (ACSAs), bilateral treaties providing US logistical support to various allies, around the world. Of those, 37 are due to be audited before the month is out, the IG announced in a letter dated January 28: 26 through US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and 11 through US Central Command (CENTCOM), the latter of which covers much of Southwest and Central Asia, including Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

    People stand next to wreckage at the site of a car bomb attack in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 29, 2015
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    ‘Starts Us on a Path of Obeying the Law’: Senators Again Advance Resolution to End US Support for Yemen War

    That letter, sent to AFRICOM, CENTCOM and the Defense Logistics Agency, says the probe will "determine whether the Defense Logistics Agency-Energy and supporting commands are billing and obtaining full reimbursement from partner nations for refueling missions within the US Central Command and US Africa Command areas of responsibility."

    The letter notes three audit sites: Stuttgart, Germany, the headquarters of AFRICOM; Tampa, Florida, the headquarters of CENTCOM; and Manama, Bahrain, where the headquarters of US Naval Forces Central Command, a component of CENTCOM, are located.

    Stars and Stripes noted that since 2013, US Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers have regularly flown support missions from Spain for the French military's counterterrorism operations in western Africa, primarily in Mali and Niger, also flying support for Saudi Arabia and its allies engaged in operations in Yemen and US allies flying sorties against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

    "Overall our mission is global reach, and we hope to help our allies by extending their flight time that is necessary to complete their mission," the Air Force said in a September statement about refueling operations in Africa.

    Airman 1st Class Steven (left) and Airman 1st Class Taylor prepare an MQ-9 Reaper for flight during exercise Combat Hammer, May 15, 2014, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Reaper crews flew a week-long mission, where they released the GBU-12 Paveway II and AGM-114 Hellfire munitions. Steven and Taylor are MQ-9 Reaper crew chiefs from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
    © Photo: US Air Force
    US Drone Strikes in Undeclared War Zones Soar Under Trump

    Last month, the Pentagon was forced to admit that "errors in accounting" required them to bill Saudi Arabia and the UAE for $36.8 million in fuel and $294.3 million in flight hours after they underpaid for US refueling missions that kept their warplanes in the air. Both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are engaged in a brutal fight in Yemen against the Houthi movement, a rebellion led by Zaidi Shiite Muslims against the Sunni, Riyadh-aligned central government of Yemen. That government fled the country in early 2015 amid a Houthi invasion of the capital city of Sana'a, and the war since has killed tens of thousands and placed millions in danger of starvation.

    US lawmakers, media and the general public have largely ignored the conflict, which the US has supported via logistical coordination, including refueling Saudi and Emirati planes, until only recently. Less publicly acknowledged has been the US' involvement in the ground war and crucial assistance in providing intelligence and targeting information. When a highly publicized Saudi air strike that killed a school bus full of Yemeni children in August 2018 was revealed to have been made with a US-made bomb, followed by the November revelation that Riyadh was revealed to have played a major role in the murder of Saudi journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, scrutiny of the Saudi leadership — and Washington's close partnership with them — increased. In December, US lawmakers moved to force the White House to end support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen; the move failed but was reintroduced on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

    The U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt meets with King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia, on board the U.S. Navy heavy cruiser USS Quincy (CA-71) in the Great Bitter Lake, Egypt, on 14 February 1945. The King is speaking to the interpreter, Colonel William A. Eddy, USMC.
    © Wikimedia Commons; U.S. Army Signal Corps
    Thomas Lippmann: US Has Never Risked Saudi Relationship Over Human Rights

    "Congress never authorized US involvement in Yemen, but DoD still provided refueling services for Saudi airstrikes that cost thousands of lives — and then forgot to send the Saudis the whole bill," Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 presidential hopeful and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told the Navy Times Tuesday. "I'm glad the inspector general will investigate. We need to hold the administration accountable for the operations it supports overseas and how our taxpayer dollars are being used."

    Author and journalist Daniel Lazare told Sputnik Wednesday that while the Pentagon's budget mismanagement is notable, the larger issue is its prioritization of global reach.

    "Congress is clearly fine with both since it rewards the Defense Department with more and more money every year, but citizens are in the dark," Lazare said. "Few Americans know that the US enabled the Saudi-UAE assault on Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East, by providing mid-air refueling for both countries' warplanes. No one knew that it was aiding French combat missions in Mali and Niger by providing mid-air refueling as well, and no one had a clue that the US was engaging in combat missions itself until an Islamic State ambush killed four American soldiers in [Niger] in 2017."

    Boeing - KC-46A Pegasus Tanker Aircraft First Flight
    © Photo: Youtube/Winter Maloney
    US Counts on New Air Refueling Tankers to Relieve Stress on Current Fleet - General

    "Essentially, there is no place on Earth in which the US is not engaged, particularly along the borders of a few remaining ‘revisionist' powers," Lazare said, invoking former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' term for Russia and China in the National Defense Strategy published in January 2018. That document laid out the Pentagon's belief that "Inter-state strategic competition, not terrorism, is now the primary concern in US national security."

    "The central challenge to US prosperity and security is the reemergence of long-term, strategic competition by what the National Security Strategy classifies as revisionist powers. It is increasingly clear that China and Russia want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model — gaining veto authority over other nations' economic, diplomatic and security decisions," the document states.

    Lazare told Sputnik that US global reach and engagement is "a recipe for endless conflict, yet it's all unfolded with remarkably little debate. When Donald Trump made a half-hearted stab at rolling back some of America's military commitments, Democrats, the corporate media and the intelligence agencies responded by attacking him as a Kremlin stooge and nearly destroyed his administration. But that didn't change the fact that the US is still grossly over-extended, which is why the administration has had no choice but to negotiate a peace settlement in Afghanistan, to push for a nuclear accord with North Korea and to proceed ahead with Syrian troop withdrawal."

    The political situation in Washington is "volatile," the author said, "so the big question is whether a global military machine might somehow still stumble into a conflict with Russia or China. It's crazy but far from impossible."

    Related:

    Pentagon to Ask Saudi Arabia, UAE for $331M Reimbursement For Refueling Planes
    Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Asks US to Stop Refueling Its Aircraft - Reports
    Severe F-35C Aerial Refueling Mishap to Cost Millions
    Boeing Misses Target for KC-46 Refueling Tanker Delivery, Deadline Extended
    Tags:
    empire, military competition, accounting errors, War on Yemen, refuelling aircraft, audit, Pentagon Inspector General, CENTCOM, US Africa Command (AFRICOM), Daniel Lazare, Middle East, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse