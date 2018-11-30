Register
04:18 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People inspect the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017

    Senate’s Yemen War Vote ‘Slap in the Face to Trump’s Policies’

    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    In a stunning move, the US Senate voted by a large majority Wednesday for a bill to consider ending US support for Saudi Arabia’s three-year-long war in Yemen. However, an activist told Sputnik the awakening that preceded the victory didn’t fall from the sky - it was the result of years of hard work by peace activists.

    There will be "no business as usual with Saudi Arabia," promised South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham after the upper house of Congress voted 63 to 37 to open debate on limiting presidential war powers in Yemen. While Graham was hesitant due to the lack of a presentation by key intelligence officials, his disapproval of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) is well known. Last month Graham told Fox News that "this guy's gotta go," calling on the Saudi people to take care of business.

    Al Hudaydah, Yemen - fishing boats
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ljuba brank / Al Hudaydah, Yemen - fishing boats
    Houthis Agree to Pursue Talks on UN Role in Yemen’s Hodeidah - Special Envoy
    The vote follows a drastic decline in confidence in the US-Saudi alliance in many halls in Washington due to recent revelations implicating top Saudi officials, including the crown prince, in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2 in Istanbul. Khashoggi, a critic of the war in Yemen who sought refuge in the US, was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he'd flown to receive necessary paperwork for his upcoming wedding.

    Ariel Gold, peace activist and national co-director of Codepink, told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Thursday that the Senate vote was "a slap in the face to Trump's policies, a real referendum on him."

    ​The New York Times called the vote "the strongest signal yet" that neither side of the aisle buys US President Donald Trump's insistence that MBS didn't have a hand in the murder of Khashoggi. Trump's November 20 comment that "maybe he did and maybe he didn't" contradicts a CIA finding leaked on November 16 that blamed the crown prince.

    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    US Lawmaker Demands Lobby Firms Detail Dealings With Riyadh Amid Khashoggi Case

    Noting that CIA Director Gina Haspel, who reportedly heard the tape of Khashoggi's death recorded by a Turkish intelligence-placed listening device, wasn't allowed to attend or testify at the hearing, Gold said it was "a real refusal to look at the facts of what happened. And there has been no doubt really from day one that MBS directly ordered this."

    In the absence of Trump's interest or that of his national security adviser, John Bolton, Gold noted that now we're seeing "Congress take hold and really move this forward. Of course we still have a ways to go but it looks like we're heading in the right direction."

    Gold parried concerns about the bill's fate in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, noting the importance of peace activism behind making Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen into a humanitarian concern widely-enough known for it to have become impalatable for Democrats to continue justifying support for Riyadh in that war.

    In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency
    Deputy FM: Saudi Crown Prince Has Immunity in Argentina, Representing G20 Nation

    "We've been working on this for years," she said. "This is really a grassroots effort. This has been an enormous amount of people walking the halls of Congress, speaking to their representatives — phone calls, emails — people really being out on this issue. It's been the Washington Post taking the lead on pushing [the story of] Khashoggi's murder and so much more, exposing the suffering in Yemen."

    "People are going to continue to work on this issue, so I have a lot more hope from that," she told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    Indeed, Codepink has been talking to Sputnik about the war in Yemen since 2016, with over a dozen appearances on Sputnik Radio and interviews with our journalists, during which it was a common lament that Western media and US politicians were not paying attention to the war.

    "It is quite remarkable that in these last three years, where the US has been so involved in this devastating war in Yemen, there has been so little coverage," Codepink co-founder Medea Benjamin told Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines on August 21 after news of the Yemeni school bus hit by Saudi planes firing US-made weapons broke. "And we in Codepink have had campaigns trying to get even MSNBC to cover the war. A year went by; they didn't do a story on the war in Yemen. So it's not just Fox News; it's CNN, it's MSNBC, and it's in general even the print media. There's been almost no coverage on Yemen for the past three years."

    The U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt meets with King Ibn Saud of Saudi Arabia, on board the U.S. Navy heavy cruiser USS Quincy (CA-71) in the Great Bitter Lake, Egypt, on 14 February 1945. The King is speaking to the interpreter, Colonel William A. Eddy, USMC.
    © Wikimedia Commons; U.S. Army Signal Corps
    Thomas Lippmann: US Has Never Risked Saudi Relationship Over Human Rights

    Indeed, calls this past spring for the US to halt the refueling of Saudi warplanes involved in the conflict went unheeded until only a couple of weeks ago, when US Defense Secretary James Mattis finally acquiesced amid increased scrutiny following revelations about Khashoggi's murder.

    However, those March revelations also detailed how the US is operating on the ground in support of the Saudi coalition's war. "When we're doing the planning, we have shown them how you have what we call no-strike zone," Mattis told journalists at the Pentagon on March 29. He elaborated on how US forces are helping Saudi and Emirati pilots differentiate between military targets and densely populated locations with schools and hospitals on their territory.

    "It's not as easy as saying there's a school or hospital, now draw a circle around it on a map," he continued. "Now it's got to go up into the airplane; now the people who are calling for strikes have to be aware; sometimes you add to them — you found a new place that you didn't have on the map before."

    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    ‘What People Hate About Congress’: US Politicians Shut Down Debate on Yemen War

    A New York Times report in May further revealed that US special forces have been operating on the Saudi Arabia-Yemen border, helping the Saudis to hunt down and destroy Houthi targets, particularly missile sites that might be used to bombard neighboring Saudi provinces.

    Further, security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik last month that the Emirati monarchy has paid for the services of former US service members employed by security contractor Spear Operations Group to serve as "contract killers" on Yemen's battlefields since 2015.

    "We're talking Navy SEALS, Green Berets — and not only ex[-military personnel] - they specified quite clearly in the group. Standing US National Guard and US Navy Reserve personnel, who are drawing salaries from the US government and who have security clearances, are part of this group's assassinations," Sleboda told Sputnik.

    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Pompeo: US Has No Direct Evidence Connecting Saudi Prince to Khashoggi Case

    Gold noted that Trump's defense of the US-Saudi alliance argued that "the profits of our weapons companies are more important than holding Saudi Arabia accountable, and clearly more important than the lives of children in Yemen."

    Indeed, a report published on November 21 by international NGO Save the Children revealed that an astonishing 85,000 Yemeni children may have died as a result of the war that has been raging since the spring of 2015.

    "For every child killed by bombs and bullets, dozens are starving to death, and it's entirely preventable," said Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children's country director in Yemen, in the release.

    Related:

    US Senate Advances Resolution to End Support for Yemen War
    Houthis Agree to Pursue Talks on UN Role in Yemen’s Hodeidah - Special Envoy
    Finland Pauses New Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Over Yemen War
    US Has Chance to Push for Progress on Yemen Given Riyadh's Weakness - Scholars
    Saudi Arabia, UAE to Allocate $500Mln of Aid to Yemen - Humanitarian Center
    Tags:
    War on Yemen, Loud and Clear, support, resolution, vote, Code Pink, US Senate, Ariel Gold, Jamal Khashoggi, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Yemen, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse