Register
23:59 GMT +321 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015

    After School Bus Massacre in Yemen, US Media Finally Begins to Pay Attention

    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    241

    A leading US anti-war activist told Radio Sputnik Tuesday she is “so glad” to see the Saudi war in Yemen finally getting mainstream media attention after having been ignored for three years. “Cable networks don’t cover international news” anymore, she lamented, “unless it has to do with Russia.”

    When a bomb fell on a school bus in the Yemeni city of Dahyan on August 9, killing dozens, including 40 children, and injuring dozens more, it proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back: US mainstream media could no longer refuse to pay attention to the war that has killed 13,000 and threatened millions with cholera and starvation.

    Saudi airstrikes target Houthi rally in Yemen on August 20
    © Ruptly
    Saudi Jets Bomb Peaceful Pro-Houthi Rally of 100,000 in Yemen’s Capital (VIDEO)

    "It is quite remarkable that in these last three years, where the US has been so involved in this devastating war in Yemen, there has been so little coverage," Medea Benjamin, activist and co-founder of anti-war organization Code Pink, told Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines Tuesday. "And we in Code Pink have had campaigns trying to get even MSNBC to cover the war. A year went by; they didn't do a story on the war in Yemen. So it's not just Fox News; it's CNN, it's MSNBC, and it's in general even the print media. There's been almost no coverage on Yemen for the past three years."

    [Interview begins 78:00]

    ​Noting to hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan that MSNBC was once thought of as a leftist news source, Benjamin said her organization's relationship with the network has changed over the years, and they and the conflicts they oppose get significantly less attention there now. Famous talk show host Phil Donahue's show, "Donahue," ran from July 2002 until February 2003 on MSNBC and used to host them, but the show was suddenly cancelled "because it was too critical of the Iraq War," indicative of the network's slow drift right. "And we've seen it become harder and harder… these cable networks don't cover international news unless it has to do with Russia. It's pretty remarkable how little… international news we get in the mainstream media in this country."

    In this Monday, April 20, 2015, file photo, Saudi soldiers fire artillery toward three armed vehicles approaching the Saudi border with Yemen in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    New US Draft Law Would Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia to End Yemen War - Senators

    As activists, journalists and the public at large demanded to know of the connection between the deadly strike and the US' support for the Saudi side of the war, the Pentagon stepped back from providing answers, opining that "we may never know if the munition [used] was one that the US sold to them," as Army Maj. Josh Jacques, a spokesperson for US Central Command, told Vox.

    "We don't have a lot of people on the ground," the major said, noting that it was unclear if an investigation would ever happen or how long it might take.

    In March, Defense Secretary James Mattis admitted that the US military is "doing the planning" of Saudi Arabia's military campaign against Yemen, as well as refueling Saudi warplanes mid-air, Sputnik reported.

    People inspect the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    House Dems Push Pentagon to Probe Illegal US, Saudi Activity in Yemen

    "When we're doing the planning, we have shown them how you have what we call no-strike zone," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon March 29.

    Then in May, it was revealed that US Army Green Berets are operating on the Saudi-Yemeni frontier, "doing the Saudis' dirty work" chasing down missile launch sites and stockpiles, as former CIA agent and Sputnik News analyst John Kiriakou described it.

    Pentagon spokesperson Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich told Vox Monday that the US Defense Department "cannot independently verify what may have been found on site," noting that "the US is not investigating strikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition." She suggested the Saudis might have more answers.

    But August 17, CNN dropped a fact-bomb that Stranahan called "shocking" — both in its content, and in the fact that CNN aired it.

    ​The bomb that fell on Dahyan on August 9 was a 500-pound, laser-guided munition manufactured by US defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    ‘Catastrophe’ for Already-Starving Yemen if Saudi, UAE Coalition Takes Key Port

    "I am so glad to finally see CNN not only covering the slaughter of these children, but calling out General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for being the ones that supply these bombs," Benjamin told Sputnik. "This has been happening every week since March of 2015, but to finally see a graphic in a mainstream US media calling out these weapons manufacturers is a positive thing," she said, adding that it "puts pressure on the US Senate."

    However, the last time the Senate took up this question last March, the upper legislative house voted 55 to 44 not to invoke the War Powers Act, which would have forced US President Donald Trump to end all US involvement "in or affecting" the war in Yemen within 30 days, Sputnik reported at the time.

    ​Benjamin noted that the Pentagon claims it's impossible to determine where US-supplied bombs are falling in Yemen and so refuses to take responsibility for having supplied those bombs. "Of course it's US bombs that were used: the US is supplying billions of dollars of bombs. But it was great that CNN went a step further and actually identified which bombs were being used, which companies they were coming from, not only in the graphic, but there have been shows that show the remains of these weapons with their identifications on them."

    "So yes, something that was ‘too difficult' for the Pentagon to do seemed quite easy for CNN."

    Related:

    Is Yemen The Saudis’ Vietnam?
    Pentagon Provides Congress Data on US Involvement in Yemen Strikes - Spokeswoman
    Yemen School Bus Attack 1 of Over 50 Strikes on Civil Vehicles in 2018 - Reports
    Yemen's Taiz Governor Injured as Roadside Bomb Hits Motorcade – Source
    Trump Has 30 Days to Update Congress on Saudi, UAE Objectives in Yemen - NDAA
    Tags:
    Fault Lines, civilian deaths, bombing, Yemen War, media coverage, Mainstream Media, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Avian Grace: Highlights of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse