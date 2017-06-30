Register
18:05 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian military delegation visits 5th combined arms army to prepare joint Russian-Indian Indra-2016 ground muscle exercises

    Moscow Has a Secret Weapon in the Russian-US Rumble for the Indian Arms Market

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    150720

    In recent weeks, India received a series of offers from Russia and the US on the purchase of new weapons systems. RIA Novosti contributor Ilya Plekhanov says that the fight for the Indian market between the two major weapons exporters is escalating, and that Russia doesn't intend to give up its positions in this massive and highly lucrative market.

    According to a recent report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India has become the number one weapons importer in the world, accounting for 13% of all sales between 2012 and 2016. About 68% of India's arms imports come from Russia, with the US accounting for 14%, and seeking to expand. Seeking to diversify its suppliers in recent years, Delhi has also expanded military ties with Israel, France, Spain and South Korea.

    In this photograph taken on May 9, 2016, Subramanian Swamy, an Indian politician and a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, gestures during an interview with AFP in New Delhi
    © AFP 2017/ MONEY SHARMA
    Indian Ruling Party MP Urges Better Ties With China Instead of US
    Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged $250 billion to an ambitious military modernization program up to the year 2025.  In other words, analysts say that Russia certainly has a market worth defending in India.

    Last week, ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US for his first meeting with President Donald Trump, Indian Finance and Defense Minister Arun Jaitley flew to Moscow to hold negotiations on finalizing weapons contracts worth over $10.5 billion, to add to the $4 billion portfolio Rosoboronexport already has with the country.

    Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley speaking to Russian official at the VI Military Conference on International Security.
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley speaking to Russian official at the VI Military Conference on International Security.

    This week, Indian media reported that Russia was prepared to supply India with MiG-35 4++ generation multirole fighters. This was important, according to observers, because the much-anticipated joint venture agreement between Delhi and Washington on the manufacture of F-16 fighter jets in India wasn't mentioned in the joint communique released following Modi's visit with Trump, indicating a possible snag in that deal.

    US Air Forces F-16 demonstration team pilot, Ryan Worrell from Iowa, walks past the F-16, a fighter aircraft, on display on the fourth day of the Aero India 2013 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Questions Arise as US-India F-16 Deal Seeks to Get Airborne
    Russia, according to Indian media, made the offer to supply India with MiG-35s shortly after its negotiations with Bangladesh on the delivery of the planes to that country back in April. Dhaka is considering buying eight MiG-35s at a price of approximately $46 million apiece.

    Last week, MiG Corporation general director Ilya Tarasenko told reporters that his company sees the MiG-35 as an excellent alternative to foreign competitors' fourth and fifth generation offerings. According to the official, this has to do in large part with MiG's commitment to developing the necessary service infrastructure, as well as its willingness to engage in the localization of production in cases where major contracts have been signed.

    Russian defense companies have major plans for the Indian market. In addition to the MiG-35, Russia is looking to supply India with the S-400 air defense system, up to 200 Ka-226T utility helicopters, 48 Mil Mi-17 multiuse helicopters, two Beriev A-50 AWACS planes, and four Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates. Moscow is also believed to be in negotiations on the modernization of India's fleet of Su-30MKI and MiG-29K fighters via their armament with new, longer range air-to-air missiles.

    Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft.
    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    India Plans to Equip Su-30 Fighter Jets With New Longer Range Missiles
    Other possible projects include a joint program to develop an Indian version of Russia's T-50 fifth-gen stealth multirole fighter, and the lease of a second Akula-class submarine to Delhi to contemplate the one already in service with the Indian Navy.

    But the US too is making a serious effort to move in on the Indian market, with support from the White House. On Thursday, the White House okayed the sale of over $2 billion worth of military drones to Delhi (a deal that still needs Congressional approval to move forward). Negotiations are also underway on the sale of C-17 transport helicopters and Ah-64 Apache attack helicopters to the country.

    General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper
    © Wikipedia/
    General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper

    Commenting on these developments, RIA Novosti contributor Ilya Plekhanov wrote that at present, there are several factors favoring Russia in the battle for the Indian arms market. These include the two countries' long and proud history of military cooperation, the existence of an established base of repair and maintenance facilities for equipment, plus the quality and comparatively low cost of Russian weapons.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as Modi departs the White House, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US Risks Alienating Historic Ally Pakistan With Closer Ties to India
    "Nevertheless, the struggle that's being waged is fierce," Plekhanov stressed. "In a number of areas Russia has been forced to yield to its competitors, and not just from the US. For example, India has chosen France for the supply of submarines and aircraft. A contract worth $8.8 billion has been signed for the purchase of 36 Dassault Rafale fighters, and another for Scorpene-class submarines."

    As for the US, they entered the Indian arms market in a big way only in 2013, Plekhanov recalled, with a much-discussed deal worth $2 billion. "In the five year period before that, total sales were estimated only in the hundreds of millions of dollars," the observer noted.

    Ka-226T at the ARMY-2016 military exhibition
    © Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov
    Ka-226T at the ARMY-2016 military exhibition

    Geopolitics is also playing a role in US calculations, according to the journalist, with the US looking at using weapons sales to India to help contain China, put pressure on Iran, and find a substitute for Pakistan in the fight against Afghan Islamists.

    Indra 2016 Russian-Indian military exercise in Primorye Territory. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia, India to Hold Joint 'Indra' Military Drills in Fall
    Over the last decade, India has purchased about $15 billion-worth of arms from the US, stocking up on Chinook transport helicopters, P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, and Gulfstream-3 reconnaissance aircraft.

    Earlier this month, Pentagon Chief Jim Mattis described India as a key US partner in the defense sector; meanwhile, during his meeting with Modi, Trump praised India for its purchase of US weapons, and stressed that the Indian-US relationship "has never been stronger, has never been better."

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as Modi departs the White House, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as Modi departs the White House, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington.

    As far as the Russian defense industry's attitudes toward competition from the US were concerned, Plekhanov suggested that MiG Corporation head Ilya Tarasenko probably said it best.

    Speaking to Reuters last week, Tarasenko emphasized that Russia was not afraid of competition from the US in the Indian arms market. MiG, he recalled, has a history of cooperation with India which stretches back over 50 years. Russia, he noted, sees attempts from other players to enter the Indian market as a way to better understand, and meet, the country's defense needs.

    Related:

    India Beefs Up Military Presence Along Border With China as Conflict Looms
    Eagle and Elephant: Trump Okays $2 Billion Sale of Drones to India
    Modi-Trump Joint Statement Skips Reference to F-16 Deal
    US Risks Alienating Historic Ally Pakistan With Closer Ties to India
    US Approves $366Mln C-17 Transport Aircraft Sale to India
    Russia, India to Hold Joint 'Indra' Military Drills in Fall
    Russian Arms Exporter's India Orders Portfolio Tops $4 Bln - Rosoboronexport
    Indian Navy Sets Up First Home-Grown Floating Dock at Andaman Island
    India Plans to Equip Su-30 Fighter Jets With New Longer Range Missiles
    India, Russia to Discuss S-400 Triumf Air Defense Missile Systems' Deal
    Tags:
    expert commentary, expert analysis, arms sales, United States, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok