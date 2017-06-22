India Plans to Equip Su-30 Fighter Jets With New Longer Range Missiles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the India Today Group, the Indian Air Force is planning to equip the aircraft with new weapons, including the air-to-air missiles similar to the Meteor that could hit targets within range of 120 kilometers (74 miles).

The media outlet added that New Delhi had already been engaged in talks with Moscow on the issue of modernization of the Russia-designed aircraft.

According to the news outlet, India is also upgrading the aircraft for carrying the Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missile.

The Indian Air Force currently has a fleet of more than 240 Sukhoi Su-30MKI super-maneuverable fighter jets, which is a version of the Su-30MK developed for India by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian aircraft built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.