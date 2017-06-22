India Plans to Equip Su-30 Fighter Jets With New Longer Range Missiles

The media outlet added that New Delhi had already been engaged in talks with Moscow on the issue of modernization of the Russia-designed aircraft.
According to the news outlet, India is also upgrading the aircraft for carrying the Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missile.
The Indian Air Force currently has a fleet of more than 240 Sukhoi Su-30MKI super-maneuverable fighter jets, which is a version of the Su-30MK developed for India by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian aircraft built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
