© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova Rosoboronexport Ready to Compete With US, Europe for Customers in Latin America

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's Rosoboronexport arms exporter has amassed an orders portfolio with India worth over $4 billion, General Director Alexander Mikheev said Friday.

"Today, Rosoboronexport's portfolio of orders on contracts and agreements with India is well over $4 billion, and this is without taking into account the documents being prepared for signing," Mikheev told reporters after an intergovernmental military and technical cooperation commission held in Moscow.