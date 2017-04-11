Register
20:40 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Judge Gorsuch as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, April 10, 2017.

    Syria Airbase Strike Was Bonanza for Defense Firm Shareholders Like Donald Trump

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    643370

    Raytheon stock surged Friday (April 7), after 59 of the company's Tomahawk missiles (US$1.4 million apiece) were used in the US airstrike on Syria. While the attack may have slain innocent civilians and soured improving US-Russia relations, its shareholders - including President Trump - can look forward to increased dividends and capital growth.

    In all, the company added around US$1 billion to its market value in the hours immediately following, a level it has largely sustained since. Other defense stocks were similarly buoyed, including Lockheed Martin (+0.28%), L3 Technologies (+1.78%) and Harris Corp. (+0.62%).

    Defense is big business in the US, and millions of Americans invest in the industry as a result, whether directly (via shareholding) or indirectly (via their 401k pension provision) — and official documentation indicates Trump falls in the former category. While the President's financial affairs have often been the source of controversy, with frequent claims he has specifically pursued policies in order to enrich himself, there is no suggestion the president purposefully ordered the airstrikes to enhance his stock portfolio.

    However, as an investor in the firm, he has certainly reaped some windfall from the attack.

    A July 2015 Federal Election Committee (FEC) document on Trump's portfolio prior to his election indicates Raytheon was one of Trump's smaller shareholdings at the time.

    Line 23 of the form suggests the holding then had a value of between US$1,001 and US$15,000, delivering US$201 or less in income annually. Newer FEC disclosure forms suggest the stock remains in Trump's collection, and levels of derived income have risen to between US$1,001 — US$2,500.

    Given the size of the holding, the billionaire likely gained relatively little from the attack. Still, the Tomahawks used will inevitably be replaced, meaning Trump effectively signed a cheque to Raytheon work over US$100 million from public coffers.

    Moreover, the choice of Tomahawks has raised eyebrows in certain quarters, Russian S-400 surface-to-air defense technology in Syria could easily have shot them down — and the damage was so minimal that jets were able to take off from the airbase less than 24 hours after the attack, and the Syrian military was able to repel opportunistic attacks from emboldened terrorist groups. The base has now returned to full operational capacity.

    Cosy relationships between governments and defense contractors are a common problem in Western countries, with disclosure data indicating UK Ministry of Defense's ministerial meetings between April and June 2016 primarily consisted of summits with defense firms, such as BAE.

    Related:

    Raytheon Wins $59Mln for Missile Kill Vehicle Risk Reduction Program
    US Attack on Syria 'Yet Another Attempt to Prove It's a Player in the Region'
    Pentagon Awards Raytheon Nearly $200 Million for Sidewinder Air-to-Air Missiles
    Raytheon New Defense Radar Successfully Tracks Ballistic Missile in Exercise
    Shocking Family Business: Trump's Son Confirms Ivanka's Role in Striking Syria
    Tags:
    defense firm, defense industry, stock exchange, stock market, airstrike, Syrian crisis, Trump administration, FEC, Raytheon, Donald Trump, Idlib, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      Given the size of the holding, the billionaire likely gained relatively little from the attack. Still, the Tomahawks used will inevitably be replaced, meaning Trump effectively signed a cheque to Raytheon work over US$100 million from public coffers.
      --
      That's why Sputnik didn't give a percent gain. There wasn't any. I don't like Trump, but I hate dishonest reporting more.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      The real scandal here is ruling by intimidation. Trump accuses Assad of doing what Trump is doing.
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok