Mad Dog Mattis Claims Sha’irat Strike Destroyed 20% of Syria’s Jets

Despite self-congratulations on the part of Washington for its "success" in the mission, Foreign Policy reported that jets took off from the Sha’irat airbase less than 24 hours after the missile attack.
According to Mattis, the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces "lost the ability to refuel or rearm aircraft at Sha’irat airfield and at this point, use of the runway is of idle military interest."
One estimate provided by GlobalFirePower.com indicates that the Syrian armed forces maintain 461 total aircraft. Thus, on Mattis’ account, the strike resulted in the elimination of about 92 aircraft.
The Pentagon estimated that "the strike resulted in the damage or destruction of fuel and ammunition sites, air defense capabilities, and 20 percent of Syria’s operational aircraft."
The US Navy’s launch of 59 tomahawk cruise missiles took place from two destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea. The missiles alone rang up a bill of about $83 million, Sputnik reported.
Mattis ended his statement with language that could escalate tensions and violence between regional players in Syria. "The Syrian government would be ill-advised ever again to use chemical weapons."
The Syrian government has denied allegations that it conducted a chemical attack on its own people. Rather, Syrian officials say Syrian jets struck a rebel weapons depot where opposition forces had been producing deadly nerve gases.
Mattis says the strike "was a measured response."
The whole world can now see the hypocrisy of Russia towards Syria.. they never gave them high tech weapons to defend themselves because they didn't want to irk Israel. What kind of ally would leave Syria fight with jets and tanks from the 1960s while facing a foreign invasion???? Iran, China etc. take note!

Funny, Veteran's Today are reporting a different story and well worth reading.

Is that why the cruise missile lost 36 of it's heads and the 23 that arrived, did not cause much damage. As proved, when the Syrian Forces were flying from the base, a few hours later.

Proof that you don't need to know basic math to join the military.

That 23 number is (a) the number of syrian aircraft destroyed, and (b) the number launched by one of the ships, with 36 being launched by the second ship. The 23 hits is fake news, just like the fake news about the Donald Cook in the Black Sea that was denied by KRET, but perpetuated by trolls.

The "invaders" have no air force, just ground forces. Those 60s jets should do very well with no opposition in the air.

They have NATO as their air force and navy.

Be careful Russia, the media here is really trying to frame Russia for "Chemical Attacks". it really is embarrassing to see the WH blatantly lie to the world.

the ISIS hypothesis makes sense, the Russians were already pulling out, the Syrians had committed to abstain, so the truth is out.

Syria is fighting terrorists who don't have any aircraft. Oh snap, the US/NATO is meant to be doing the same in Afghanistan.

What a joke, this "mad dog"!...

Could be dementia.

Next week Syria will be using nukes on ISIL to justify another US attack.

Only mad dogs in american establishment.

Global Firepower lists Syria at 225 attack aircraft as of 2007. Who knows how many they have today. So, the 23 air craft destroyed in the attack could very well be 20% of their attack aircraft.

i can only use my experience. American Society is highly superficial and dependent on group thinking. they've brainwashed society to depend on social acceptance otherwise be labeled as "un-american", "foreigner", or "terrorist". no one wants to be an outcast. it is highly efficient. lastly, they've passed laws that have made protesting nearly impossible. ie. it is now illegal to protest within so many feet of government-owned property, etc.
What did happen to the missing 36 heads and why did the 23 arrive, but, did not do much damage. Flights were taking off a few hours later?
Mattis has not had much luck. There again, it explains why he got the 'Rabid Dog' nickname.
Disgusting barbarians. Fancy words for brutality and war crimes. And if the US is actually stupid enough to disable 20% of Syrian aircraft, much less be proud of it, the terrorists will regain a lot of territory or perhaps overrun Assad. How many people have to suffer until we have open season on neocons?
The world knows exactly what America is doing but no one dare stand up for justice, except Russia.
Just like Vietnam, N. Korea, Afghanistan to name a few.. when America bullies other small countries.. Russia comes to their aid.
I salute Russia.
What is shocking how much easier it seems to be nowadays to fool us! Think about it, in the 60s, the flower children took to the parks and celebrated and did not believe their crap anymore.
Nowadays we are all hitting our smartphones scrolling for the next fake anti-Russian sortie.
Indeed!
All that those terrorists and mercenaries have to do is stage some "chemical attack" and call their buddies in Washington for them to come and strike the good guys who are there on the ground kicking their dirty a$$es.
These are the only ones that have been effectively eliminating that scum from the Syrian land, the SAA, Iran, Hezbollah and Russia.
All the rest they say on MSM is just pure lies and propaganda!
For a guy that openly states that he "enjoys killing people", it's no surprise, as only a mental retarded could say such barbaric stuff!
Yes it could.
But I think he got his nickname a long time ago, so I'd lean more towards some mental handicap he was already born with ;)
air craft only include fixed wing planes. But if you look carefully, that 20% was not a quote from Mattis.
im not saying those are the only reasons.. but for me, it's what affected my decision.