Syrian Army Repels All Attacks of Terrorists Who Took Advantage of US Strike
Washington is doing its best to try to strip Russia of its "Syrian trump card" ahead of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow, which kicks off on Tuesday, Russian political analyst Pavel Svyatenkov told Sputnik.
Following the initiative of Sputnik Serbia to erect a single universal monument commemorating all the victims of 1999 NATO aggression of Yugoslavia, more and more prominent politicians, scientists and well-known public officials are voicing their support of the idea. Here are just a few of them.
The use of heavy vehicles to commit acts of terror such as those seen in Nice, Berlin, London and most recently in the Swedish capital Stockholm, may serve as an inspiration for like-minded people who already have the will to take innocent lives. The threat posed by such vehicles has sent Scandinavia looking for answers.
Thousands of Syrian refugees have fled the conflict in their homeland and are enjoying life in Brazil, Sputnik Brasil reports.
National government representatives - known as "Sherpas" - from the 27 member states who will remain in the EU after Brexit meet in Brussels, April 11, to agree the negotiation terms for Britain's exit from the EU, ahead of the next summit, April 29.
Italy's foreign minister confirmed that G7 ministers had not agreed to impose more sanctions on Russia.
