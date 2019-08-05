Terrorists Launch Artillery Barrage Against Russian Base in Syria's Khmeimim - Defence Ministry

The airbase, home to the majority of Russian forces stationed in Syria, has come under repeated attack over the years, with terrorists attempting to shell it using multiple launch rocket systems or to carry out an assault using drones.

Terrorists have carried out an artillery attack against the Khmeimim airbase in Syria, injuring four civilians, Russia's ministry of defence has reported.

"On the 5th of August at around 2:30 pm Moscow time, airspace control equipment at the Khmeimim airbase detected the launch of three multiple launch rockets in the direction of the Russian airbase from north of the base," the MoD said in a press statement.

According to the military, the barrage did not hit the airbase, which is continuing its operations as normal.

Instead, the shells hit a nearby village. "According to Syrian security bodies, the militant shells fell on the nearby settlement of Ruaisaid Afif, resulting in injuries to four local residents," the Russian military said.

Earlier, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported that terrorists had targeted the airbase, with "considerable losses in lives and material damage" caused after shells fell in the vicinity of the airbase.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW