13:08 GMT +329 July 2019
    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.

    Russian Military Accuses US of Hijacking Oil Trade in Syria From Daesh

    CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Middle East
    5192

    During the war in Syria, the Russian Ministry of Defence repeatedly accused the US-led coalition of using US-controlled base camps to train jihadist militants being reorganized into the so-called 'New Syrian Army'. Syrian and Iranian officials have similarly accused Washington of shady dealings with Syrian jihadist groups.

    US-affiliated forces in Syria have 'hijacked' the illegal oil trade from Daesh (ISIS),* Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, has announced.

    According to the senior officer, in addition to their criminal enterprises, US-trained militants have been training to destroy oil and gas infrastructure and to organize attacks against Syrian government forces.

    Rudskoy accused the US of providing various Arab and Kurdish militias with arms in exchange for assistance in the illegal trafficking of Syrian oil to the East of the Euphrates. Specifically, Russian intelligence has accused US-controlled entities of organing the illegal production and sale of Syrian oil from the al-Omar, Conaco and Tanak oil fields on the Euphrates River's east bank.

    The Russian General Staff also reiterated Monday Moscow's previous charges against the US over civilian deaths at the Rukban refugee camp, situated near the US military base at at-Tanf in southern Syria near the Jordanian border, saying the US side has done nothing to resolve the humanitarian crisis.

    Furthermore, Col. Gen. Rudskoy reported that "US-trained saboteurs" have been sent from at-Tanf to other parts of Syria to try to destabilize the situation in the country as a whole. This includes training of a 'major armed unit' of Jaish Magawir al-Saura militants in the 55 km zone surrounding the at-Tanf base.

    Separately, Rudskoy reported that terrorists have continued attempts to organise attacks against Russian forces at the Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia, where the limited Russian military contingent in Syria is situated.

    Russian military intelligence also specified that over 300 terror attacks have rocked areas of Syria under US control near the Euphrates between June and July, killing 225 people.

    According to the General Staff, Russia and Turkey have increased cooperation in the discovery and destruction of militant weapons and equipment warehouses.

    According to the military's statistics, militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone have killed as many as 110 Syrian servicemen and 65 civilians in attacks and shellings in the northern Syrian territory.

    *A terrorist group responsible for multiple terrorist attacks throughout the world, and outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

