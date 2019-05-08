Militants Fire 12 Rockets at Hmeymim Air Base in Syria - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants fired 12 rockets, from Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone on Wednesday, toward Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria, head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said Wednesday.

"Twelve rockets were fired in the direction of the air base," Kupchishin said.

He said the militants' rockets fired toward Hmeymim had been downed by air defense systems, no people were injured, and no destruction was reported as a result of the attack, adding that two firing positions used by militants to attack Hmeimim on Wednesday were destroyed by Russian combat jets and the Syrian government troops' artillery.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier stated following a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that Russia wuold continue to shell the positions of terrorists who are bombing the Russian Hmeymim military airbase.

Previously, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said on Tuesday that militants had violated the ceasefire regime in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia.

The statement comes a day after militants shelled the Hmeymim air base in Syria twice, using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS); however, the attacks resulted in no deaths or destruction. The situation at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria has worsened recently, with militants constantly attempting to attack the base.