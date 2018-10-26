Coalition Denies US Coordinated Drone Attack on Russian Airbase in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The statement by the Russian Defense Ministry that a drones attack on the Hmeymim airbase in Syria was controlled from a US reconnaissance aircraft are baseless, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Sean Ryan told Sputnik on Friday.

"Any suggestion that the US or coalition forces played a role in an attack on a Russian base is without any basis in fact and is utterly irresponsible," Ryan told Sputnik.

The official addressed the statement of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, who had said on Thursday that the Russian airbase had been simultaneously attacked by 13 combat drones that were controlled remotely from a US Poseidon 8 aircraft. However, the Deputy Minister didn't specify when exactly the assault took place.

Following the reports, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the incident might be discussed during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, which may take place on November 11.

The United States and a number of its allies launched a military campaign against Daesh* in Syria in 2014, which has been operating in the country without any permission from Damascus. The coalition's operations in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia