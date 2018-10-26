At Least 10 Syrians Injured in Militant Mortar Attack on Aleppo – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ten Syrians have been injured as a result of militants’ mortar fire in the city of Aleppo, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said on Thursday.

"As a result of the mortar fire of the residential areas of the city of Aleppo, 10 civilians have been injured," Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko said at a press briefing.

He pointed out that illegal armed groups operating in the rebel-held province of Idlib continued to violate the ceasefire regime despite the agreements on the cessation of hostilities.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Ikko, Jubb al-Zarur (three times) and Jubb-al-Ahmar in the Latakia province, western outskirts and the Al-Khalidiyah district of Aleppo and Tall-Bazam in the Hama province … Besides, there was a shelling attack against Tadef, Aleppo province, from illegal armed formations seizing positions near the town of al-Bab," Savchenko noted.

The official called on commanders of illegal armed formations to stop armed provocations and join the settlement process.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and by providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.