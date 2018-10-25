Putin, Trump May Discuss Reports of US Plane Leading Attack on Hmeymim Base

"This is very alarming data, of course, no one here should have any doubts about the conclusions, an appropriate analysis, will be carried out by our military, in fact, even before this publication was carried out. In this case, only the military can provide these details," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Responding to a question about the political consequences of the incident and the possibility of discussing it at the Putin-Trump meeting, which may take place on November 11, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "this cannot be ruled out."
The Russian airbase was attacked by 13 combat drones simultaneously, with a US Poseidon 8 aircraft flying over the Mediterranean Sea for about eight hours at that time, according to the Russian Deputy Defense Minister.
READ MORE: US Poseidon-8 Orchestrated Drone Attack on Hmeymim Air Base — Russian MoD
The minister also emphasized that with the help of Russia, it was possible to change the situation in Syria and destroy large terrorist formations, as well as to liberate key settlements and unlock vital communications.
All comments
Show new comments (0)