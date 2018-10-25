Almost Whole of Syria Liberated From Terrorists With Russian Help - Russian MoD

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Syrian armed forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, have managed to purge terrorists from virtually the entire territory of the Middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Thursday.

"Over the past years, the Syrian government forces supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces managed to liberate virtually the entire territory of the country from the terrorists of the the Islamic State group[Daesh] and groups that have joined them," Fomin said said at the Xiangshan Forum on security in Beijing.

Peaceful life was being restored in Syria as the country's citizens were returning to their homes, the official pointed out.

Alexander Fomin also stressed that terrorists should not be negotiated with and should be killed far beyond the border.

"You cannot make deals with terrorists, you should only destroy them. There are no good or bad terrorists. They should be liquidated 'in the far reaches' instead of waiting until they multiply and come to our house… That is why, not for a single second have we hesitated when in September 2015, the legitimate Syrian government invited Russia, acting through the Aerospace Forces, to come help in liquidating international terrorists in this country," Fomin said.

The civil war in Syria broke out in 2011 and has since forced millions of Syrian refugees to flee from violence and destruction in the country. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been supporting the government forces' fight against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that the situation in the Middle East was destabilized by the actions of the West, which made it possible to create a stronghold of terrorism in Syria. Shoigu also stressed that with the help of Russia, it was possible to reverse the situation in Syria and crush large terrorist formations, as well as to liberate key settlements and unlock vital communications.