Zarif to Discuss Iran's Aviation Industry During Diplomatic Tour - Iranian CAO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will discuss the situation in the Islamic republic's aviation industry during his upcoming diplomatic tour to Russia, China and Brussels, Reza Jafarzadeh, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization's (CAO) director for public relations, told Sputnik.

"The issue of aviation… will be on the agenda during the diplomatic tour of Zarif. We need to get guarantees," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization's (CAO) director for public relations Reza Jafarzadeh said, adding, however, that it is premature to talk about the termination of agreements between Tehran and international companies.

IranAir had ordered 200 passenger planes, including 100 from Airbus, 80 from Boeing and 20 from the ATR aircraft manufacturer, but these contracts depend on US licenses since the companies use US-made parts.

Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan, the adviser to the Iranian roads and urban development minister, said earlier on Friday that Tehran was awaiting a response from Airbus regarding the deliveries of planes in light of Washington's decision on Tuesday to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December citing officials that the administration of US President Donald Trump promoted a strategy that could thwart efforts by Boeing and Airbus companies to sell hundreds of jetliners to Iranian airlines. An Iranian Foreign Ministry source said earlier in the day that Zarif would start his tour on May 13 to discuss the future of the Iranian nuclear deal , from which the United States has recently withdrawn.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.