Zarif to Discuss Iran's Aviation Industry During Diplomatic Tour - Iranian CAO

"The issue of aviation… will be on the agenda during the diplomatic tour of Zarif. We need to get guarantees," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization's (CAO) director for public relations Reza Jafarzadeh said, adding, however, that it is premature to talk about the termination of agreements between Tehran and international companies.
IranAir had ordered 200 passenger planes, including 100 from Airbus, 80 from Boeing and 20 from the ATR aircraft manufacturer, but these contracts depend on US licenses since the companies use US-made parts.
Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan, the adviser to the Iranian roads and urban development minister, said earlier on Friday that Tehran was awaiting a response from Airbus regarding the deliveries of planes in light of Washington's decision on Tuesday to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic republic.
READ MORE: Iran Nuclear Deal Works, EU Intends to Preserve It — Mogherini
On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.
All comments
Show new comments (0)