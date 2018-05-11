Iran Nuclear Deal Works, EU Intends to Preserve It - Mogherini

The EU intends to maintain the nuclear agreement with Iran because it works, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said.

"The state of the world today is a state of chaos; the spread of crises and confrontation seems to prevail over rationality… And just at the moment when everything is not going well, rationality, calmness, predictability, respect and dialogue are most needed to avoid the worst scenarios, to prevent the spread of conflicts, to contain tension, to preserve what still works, which we intend to do in the case of the Iranian deal," she said during a conference in Florence.

According to Federica Mogherini, no country can single-handedly destroy the nuclear deal with Iran since it is "not a bilateral agreement, but a heritage of the world."

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi Hundreds Protest in Tehran Against Trump's Decision to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal

Earlier, US President Donald Trump affirmed that the US had withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. He also pledged to reinstate the sanctions against Iran, which were lifted as part of the agreement.

Following Trump's announcement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over Trump's decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.