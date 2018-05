The US President had previously announced the withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that the sanctions against Tehran would be re-imposed. However, Germany confirmed its commitment to the Iranian deal.

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal is no reason to call into question relationships between Europe and the US, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on Friday.



Merkel also said that options to save the deal without the United States needed to be discussed with Tehran.

