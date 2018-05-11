Iran Asks Airbus About Decision on Aircraft Sales as US Quits Nuke Deal - Report

"Airbus will announce its decision in the coming days… no down payment has been made by Iran to the plane makers for future deliveries," senior advisor to Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan told the semi-official Fars news agency.
IranAir has previously signed a $16.6 billion contract with Boeing for the sale of some 80 passenger planes and a $10 billion deal with Airbus for the sale of 100 jetliners, however, the sanctions against Iran would cancel those deals. The European corporation may be impacted because some components of its aircraft are manufactured in the US.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump looked at options to prevent or cancel deals between Tehran and two aircraft corporations last December. The Trump administration was concerned that Iran could use the new passenger airliners to ferry weapons and military personnel, including to its allies in Syria.
