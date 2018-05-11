Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit China, Russia, EU to Discuss JCPOA – Source

"Zarif will start his diplomatic tour on Sunday to discuss the JCPOA. The trip will begin with China, which he will visit on Sunday and Monday, then Zarif will travel to Russia and meet with his counterpart. Then he will go to Brussels to meet with his European counterparts,” the source said.
Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov confirmed, that Zarif would visit Moscow on Monday.
Statement by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on U.S. Government withdrawal from the nuclear deal (#JCPOA) https://t.co/xG2tsB2GQH pic.twitter.com/W0gfz7UXF9— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 11 мая 2018 г.
"Yes, he will be here, in Moscow in the morning, he will meet with the minister," Kabulov said.
