Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit China, Russia, EU to Discuss JCPOA – Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will travel to China, Russia and Brussels to discuss the future of the Iranian nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), amid the US decision to withdraw from the agreement, an Iranian Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik on Friday.

"Zarif will start his diplomatic tour on Sunday to discuss the JCPOA. The trip will begin with China, which he will visit on Sunday and Monday, then Zarif will travel to Russia and meet with his counterpart. Then he will go to Brussels to meet with his European counterparts,” the source said.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov confirmed, that Zarif would visit Moscow on Monday.

"Yes, he will be here, in Moscow in the morning, he will meet with the minister," Kabulov said.

Previously, Moscow, Beijing, Berlin, London, Paris, and Brussels confirmed their commitment to the JCPOA, despite the fact, that on May 8, US President Donald Trump had announced his decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal and had promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran, urging other countries to stop trade with Tehran.