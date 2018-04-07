Register
21:15 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, March 30, 2018

    Chronic Gaza Riots: Week of Violent Rallies on Israeli Border (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (463)
    0 0 0

    Unrest at the border of the Gaza Strip has peaked since thousands of Palestinians started a six-week-long protest on March 30 for their right to return to their former territories in Israel, while the Israeli military opens fire and uses tear gas.

    So far, dozens of people, including a reporter, have been killed and hundreds have been injured in clashes on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Nineteen people died on March 30, when a standoff at the border grew into clashes with the Israeli forces, making that Friday the deadliest single day in the territory since a 2014 war with the Jewish state.

    Violence Point Zero

    On March 30 tens of thousands of Palestinians including women and children gathered in camps down the fence. The rallies, inspired by the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization Hamas, commemorate “Land Day” when Arabs honor the six Palestinian protesters who were shot and killed by the IDF in 1976 and are planned to last till mid-May.

    What was meant to be a peaceful standoff has grown into violent clashes; the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which doubled its military personnel in the area and deployed snipers, opened fire, used tear gas and other anti-riot means to prevent the protesters from crossing the border.

    The IDF claimed the protesters were not peaceful, threw Molotov cocktails, stones and set tires on fire, while terrorists tried to infiltrate the Israeli territory.

    About 40,000 Palestinians were reported to protest; 19 people have been killed, with more than a thousand injured.

    Second Day of Unrest

    On March 31 hundreds of protesters returned to several areas while others buried their dead.

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    © Sputnik/ Ahmet Abed
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures

    While Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas blamed the violence on Israel, having declared March 31 a national day of mourning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the soldiers for “protecting” Israel’s “sovereignty and the security of its citizens.” Tel Aviv has, in turn, accused Hamas for the brutal protests, saying that “the IDF would not allow the security fence to be turned into an area of terror.”

    READ MORE:
    'No Go' Zone: 100 Israeli Snipers Deployed on Gaza Border

    The UN Security Council after an emergency meeting accused Israel of disproportionate and violent reactions against the demonstrators, while a statement urging restraint and calling for an investigation was blocked by the US.

    The Israeli Defense Minister rejected the accusations, as well as excluded the possibility of such an inquiry, praising his military.

    New Deaths After Friday’s Violence

    The IDF head warned demonstrators that those who approach the fence between Gaza and Israel put "their life in danger."

    Later that week a Palestinian died from shot in the chest by Israeli forces. On April 5, another man was killed by an Israeli airstrike.

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    © Sputnik/ Ahmed Abed
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures

    UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his own April 5 statement that he "particularly" urges "Israel to exercise extreme caution with the use of force in order to avoid casualties. Civilians must be able to exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully."

    New Friday, New Victims

    On April 6 the protests resumed with more violent clashes. Some of the protesters set tires on fire to protect themselves from Israeli snipers.

    Israeli soldiers deployed tear gas again and opened fire to disperse demonstrators, marching towards the border.

    An estimated 20,000 demonstrators rallied at the border that day. Ten Palestinians, including a reporter, were killed, a Palestinian health ministry spokesman told Sputnik. Hundreds were wounded.

    Weeks of Protests to Come

    The protest, dubbed “The Great March of Return,” marked the so-called Land Day, an annual commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens killed by Israeli forces during demonstrations over 1976 government land confiscations. At the same time, the march focused on the forthcoming Nakba (disaster in Arabic), when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

    Currently, the protesters are pressing for the return of Palestinian refugees to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel, while Israeli authorities demand that Palestinians settle only in Gaza and the West Bank.

    In December 2017, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of relocating the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    The move prompted worldwide condemnation, sparking unrest across the Middle East, with thousands of people taking to the streets to protest the decision throughout the Arab world. As a response to the recognition, Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization Hamas announced the beginning of the third "intifada" against Israel.

    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (463)

    Related:

    ‘Palestinians Are Killed Either Way’: More Protests Coming at Israel-Gaza Border
    US Blocking UN Gaza Measures Enables Israel to Continue 'Onslaught' - Palestine
    Death Toll from Gaza-Israel Border Clashes Up to 10, Over Thousand Injured
    UN Warns Against Excessive Force by Israel, Palestinians in Gaza Protests
    Netanyahu Praises Israeli Forces Following Deadly Gaza Border Clashes
    Gaza Massacre: Enough Is Enough
    Tags:
    border clashes, deaths, killings, Israeli-Palestininan Conflict, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Donald Trump, Palestinian Territories, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse