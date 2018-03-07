Register
14:56 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018

    Even Attacks on Jabhat Al-Nusra Were Stopped During Ceasefire in Syria's Duma

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    GENEVA (Sputnik) – The attacks on the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were stopped on Monday during the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Syrian town of Duma in the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

    "During the humanitarian action, even the attacks on the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists were stopped in order to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire. However, at 05:00 p.m. local time [15:00 GMT] a mortar attack was carried out in the area of the aid's unloading. There was no aviation over Duma at that moment," the source from the humanitarian task force of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) said.

    The source stressed that Russian military had confirmed the humanitarian pause, as requested by the UN staff, to complete the unloading and distribution of humanitarian aid despite a threat to life. 

    The supply of humanitarian aid to the Syrian town of Duma in Eastern Ghouta by a UN-Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy was almost jeopardized by the two-hour talks between the convoy members and head of the local military and political councils.

    "After the convoy entered Duma, the talks between the convoy staff and leaders of the local military and political councils took place in one of the local mosques, being recorded on video, and the record was later used by the Jaysh al-Islam militants for propaganda purposes. At the same time, due to the two-hour delay, the delivery of humanitarian aid and medicine to civilians was in fact under the threat of disruption," the source said.

    READ MORE: Russian Military Reports Tense Situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

    The source emphasized that the humanitarian agencies were able to personally verify that militants forcibly kept civilians in the area as a "human shield."

    "The residents asked the UN staff and convoy members to facilitate their evacuation from this zone, told that the militants are taking away their aid, forbidding them to leave their homes," he said.

    Russian Reaction on Western Countries Statements

    Russia considers statements by a number of Western countries regarding the March 5 air strikes in the Syrian city of Duma and accusations against Damascus preventing the passage of humanitarian aid, as playing into the hands of terrorists, a source in the humanitarian task force in Syria said.

    "Such statements of the West, cannot be seen as anything but as playing along with terrorists. We are used to such statements from pseudo-humanitarian organizations on the ground but were surprised to hear such unbalanced assessments from the leadership of Western states, including the United States and the European Union, as well as from UN officials. With these statements, they once again demonstrated that they are ready to go to the end in servicing radical groups," the source said.

    A general view taken from a government-held area in Damascus shows smoke rising from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh air strikes and rocket fire on February 27, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ STRINGER
    US Accuses Russia of Alleged Ceasefire Violation in Eastern Ghouta
    The source noted that many Western officials while sitting in comfortable offices, were ranting about the specifics of the humanitarian operation in Syria and did not want to notice the actions of the Russian side, which was rendering assistance to humanitarian operations in Syria directly on the ground.

    "At the same time, they not only do not want to notice Russia's actions to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria, but also steadfastly turn a blind eye to the situation in Raqqa, completely destroyed by the international coalition, where nothing is done for the demining, and where children die every day. In addition, the West is hypocritically continuing to link the allocation of funds for the reconstruction and restoration of Syria with progress in the political transition, thereby punishing hundreds of thousands of Syrians, including women and children living in the government-controlled territories," the source concluded.

    READ MORE: Putin Discusses Situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta With Erdogan

    On Monday, for the first time since November 15, the joint UN and Syrian Arab Red Crescent humanitarian convoy entered Duma. After the convoy began unloading, it came under fire. The Russian side blamed it on Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front, banned in Russia) militants while a number of Western countries and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini accused Damascus. Mogherini stressed that "the mere presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Eastern Ghouta cannot justify the continued indiscriminate shelling and bombing of the civilian population and of medical facilities," and noted that a five-hour humanitarian pause was insufficient.

    Eastern Ghouta's Humanitarian Corridor

    This picture released on July 13, 2015 by the Rased News Network, a Facebook page affiliated with Islamic State militants, shows an Islamic State militant sniper in position during a battle against Syrian government forces, in Deir el-Zour province, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Rased News Network via AP
    Russian Military Detects Terrorist Snipers Haunting Civilians in Eastern Ghouta
    Some militants are considering accepting the offer of the Syrian military to leave Eastern Ghouta together with their families through the humanitarian corridor, Russian center for Syrian reconciliation spokesman Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin said Tuesday.

    "According to information received by the center for Syrian reconciliation, in connection with the evolving humanitarian situation in the area of Eastern Ghouta, some militants are seriously considering the possibility of leaving the town of Duma with their families through the humanitarian corridor. At the same time, other members of illegal armed groups consider such action as treason,” Zolotukhin told reporters.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian military opened the humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta not only for civilians but also for militants, offering them to leave the area together with their families.

    READ MORE: Russian Military: Militants in Eastern Ghouta Keep Blocking Exits for Civilians

    Eastern Ghouta was seized by militants in 2012. According to the Syrian Army estimates, there are 10,000-12,000 militants in the region. Despite the recent UN resolution, the fighting has not stopped, even when the humanitarian pause was in place, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said. As militants constantly target all exits from the enclave, civilians have been unable to leave the area, according to the center.

    On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all conflicting parties to immediately stop all hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured. The ceasefire does not apply to ongoing military operations against the Daesh or al-Qaeda terrorist groups (both banned in Russia) and their affiliates.

    Moreover, Russia proposed an initiative of organizing a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to ensure humanitarian supplies and evacuations from the area. However, militants, operating in Eastern Ghouta continue shelling and prevent the humanitarian operations from being implemented.

    Related:

    Russian Military Reports Tense Situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta
    Russian Military Detects Terrorist Snipers Haunting Civilians in Eastern Ghouta
    US Mulls Holding Russia Accountable for Situation in Eastern Ghouta
    Syrian Déjà Vu: Why Eastern Ghouta is Repeating the Fate of Aleppo
    Erdogan Slams UNSC Resolution for Failing to Work in Eastern Ghouta
    Russian Military: Al Nusra Terrorists Shelled Convoy in Eastern Ghouta
    Tags:
    humanitarian corridors, convoy, ceasefire, attacks, aid, International Syria Support Group (ISSG), Syrian Red Crescent, UN Security Council, UN, European Union, Eastern Ghouta, Duma, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok