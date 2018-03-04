Register
02:20 GMT +305 March 2018
    A picture taken on February 28, 2018 shows flames erupting in the horizon following a reported rocket attack in al-Shaffuniyah, in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus

    Russian Military: Militants in Eastern Ghouta Keep Blocking Exits for Civilians

    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Armed militant groups in Syria's Eastrn Ghouta have blocked exits from the enclave and keep preventing civilians from leaving the area, nobody was able to leave on Sunday, Gen. Maj. Yury Yevtushenko, the representative of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation, said.

    "Yet again, no civilians were able to leave the enclave today. Armed militants have blocked exits from the area. The safe passage corridor on the road toward the crossing… and the checkpoint at the crossing are constantly targeted by militants, firing at them," Yevtushenko said.

    According to Yevtushenko, the firing does not stop even during the humanitarian pause, enforced by the center.

    This picture released on July 13, 2015 by the Rased News Network, a Facebook page affiliated with Islamic State militants, shows an Islamic State militant sniper in position during a battle against Syrian government forces, in Deir el-Zour province, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Rased News Network via AP
    Russian Military Detects Terrorist Snipers Haunting Civilians in Eastern Ghouta
    Militants from Eastern Ghouta have fired 24 shells at Damascus in the last 24 hours, leaving some people injured, Gen. Maj. Yury Yevtushenko, the representative of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation, said Sunday.

    "In the last 24 hours, 24 shells have been fired at the [Syrian] capital and its suburbs by militants from Eastern Ghouta," Yevtushenko.

    According to the center representative, the attacks left some people wounded and resulted in material damages.

    Yevtushnko added that the ceasefire regime was breached in the last 24 hours in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Damascus by the militants.

