Tehran Allows Doha to Use Iran's Airspace Amid Flight Ban Imposed by Neighbors

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Before the ban on Qatari flights was imposed, the majority of Qatari aircraft heading to North Africa, Southern, North and Central Europe and the North Atlantic region used to enter the airspace of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain. Due to the restrictions, now Qatari flights have to pass through Iran’s sky.

The great Qatar Airways migration over Iranian airspace, as GCC states impose a total blockade of Qatar pic.twitter.com/v7Lc0u6Yyj — Sam Tamiz (@samtamiz) 5 июня 2017 г.

According to Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, cited by the Iranian Mehr news agency on Wednesday, all the necessary measures will be taken in order to organize safe international flights on schedule in the region. It was reported earlier that Iran expects an increase of transit flights in its skies by 20 percent due to the airspace restrictions on Qatar flights.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Libya made a similar decision. Yemen cut diplomatic relations citing Doha's links with Houthis. The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns. Mauritius joined the boycott. Mauritania broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar while Jordan downgraded ties with the country on June 6. The Comoros joined the campaign on June 7.

Amid the intensifying diplomatic conflict, on Monday, UAE's Etihad, Flydubai and Emirates airlines, Egypt’s EgyptAir and Saudi Arabia's Saudia airlines announced their decisions to suspend flights to and from Qatar. State-owned Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. Earlier in the day, UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority ordered all Qatar Airways offices in the country to be closed immediately.