Lavrov: I am Convinced Russia, US Will Fight Daesh in Syria Together

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday, he is convinced that Russian and US military will again start cooperating in the fight against Daesh in Syria.

"I firmly believe that Donald Trump is absolutely sincere every time he reaffirms his commitment to combating Daesh. We are ready to cooperate with him. I am convinced that as soon as circumstances allow, the coordination and cooperation between our military will begin to form again," Lavrov said in his interview with the NTV television channel.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.