Register
19:48 GMT30 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk past graffiti of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 27 November 2020.

    Maradona 'Fell and Hit' His Head Before Dying but Wasn't Checked For That, Nurse's Lawyer Claims

    © REUTERS / RICARDO MORAES
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1e/1081319365_0:238:3146:2008_1200x675_80_0_0_a30f34a34f3a5afe60aaa51f5ed10c51.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202011301081319416-maradona-fell-and-hit-his-head-before-dying-but-wasnt-treated-for-that-nurses-lawyer-claims/

    Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died at his home on 25 November at the age of 60. The prosecutor’s office in Buenos Aires later launched a probe into possible medical negligence that could have led to the footballer’s death.

    Diego Maradona had fallen and hit his head a week before his death, Rodolfo Baqué, the lawyer for the nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid who had been a witness to the investigation into the footballer’s death told TN channel.

    "Maradona fell on the Wednesday before his death, he fell and hit himself and they did not take him to do an MRI or a CT scan," Baqué said, adding that the ex-Napoli player had struck the right side of his head.

    “He was picked up and continued his normal life,” the lawyer revealed.

    According to Baqué, although the blow was not severe, Maradona was not checked by any medical team after the incident, which happened shortly after his brain surgery. The 60-year-old football star also had an elevated heart rate and problems that “no one took any notice of”, according to Baqué.

    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020
    © REUTERS / Martin Villar
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020

    “Because of the checks carried out by the night-shift nurse, Maradona had a heart rate of 115 beats per minute and the day before death it was 109, and we all know that for a patient with coronary problems it cannot exceed 80 beats per minute. Maradona had indicated that there were problems with his heart rate but he was not treated with medication,” the nurse’s lawyer revealed.

    Baqué said that the issue surrounding the footballer’s heart was ignored, as he believes that if the legend had been placed in some luxury clinic - rather than in his house in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, which lacks some necessary facilities - he would be alive today.

    "The first responsibility belongs to the doctor, and the second to the family," Baqué concluded.

    Ongoing Probe

    Diego Maradona died on 25 November from a cardiac arrest just a few weeks after undergoing brain surgery to remove a blood clot.

    The prosecutor's office in Buenos Aires launched an investigation in relation to circumstances surrounding his death, as according to reports, it took the ambulance more than half an hour to reach the star's house after an emergency call.

    Dahiana Gisela Madrid, a nurse taking care of Maradona at his house, where he was placed after being released from the hospital, has also been questioned by the authorities in relation to her claim that she had entered the footballer’s room on the morning of his death. Later, however, Madrid reportedly claimed that she was forced to lie about that by the private medical firm Medidom, for which she worked.

    The nurse’s lawyer Baqué told the Argentine media that his client did not have direct contact with Maradona for eight days, as he had apparently “fired” her. Madrid was still asked to stay in the house by people close to the footballer, but she had not personally checked his vital signs for more than a week he died, and was handing over his prescribed medication only via Maradona's assistant.

    Maradona’s personal physician Leopoldo Luque meanwhile insisted that he had “nothing to hide” in relation to the player’s death, as reports emerged that his house has been searched by the police who are investigating claims of possible negligence.

    Tags:
    negligence, Argentina, Diego Maradona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse